‘Still Cosplaying’: Candace Owen Unleashes Savage Diss to ‘Fraud’ Eminem and Barack Obama After Rapper Backs Kamala Harris

Republican talking head Candace Owens, who many in hip-hop came to know after Kanye West introduced her as a political voice in 2018 on TMZ, has often been critical of rappers supporting Democrats. She recently set her sights on Eminem.

After the Detroit rapper introduced former President Barack Obama at a rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the conservative influencer didn’t hold back.

“Eminem is still cosplaying as some rapper who has been through things, even though he hasn’t touched his own door handles in 40 years,” she quipped on Episode 88 of her “Candace” podcast, mocking his political stance, “He decided he’s going to come out and remind Black people in Detroit what they should be doing.”

Conservative influencer Candace Owens calls white rapper Eminem a ‘fraud,’ after he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit and introduced President Barack Obama. (Photos by Jason Davis/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

She continued, “Obviously, since it wasn’t enough for Barry to tell us what the brothers should be doing, we’re going to add on this guy who has a complex and has made essentially three albums dissing Trump. He’s going to come out and tell Black people how to act, which makes perfect sense! Eminem is such a fraud.”

This isn’t Owens’ first foray into the politics of hip-hop.

From her clash with Ice Cube over his characterization of gangsta rap, saying the feds created it, to bashing artists like Cardi B for stumping for the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, she has consistently critiqued those whose views don’t align with her own.

She actually said that the Grammy winner had a low IQ, after she did a sit-down with Biden to talk about issues and to encourage her fan base to get out and vote for the current president.

The pundit even called the D12 founding member “a gay man,” saying, “it is very sad that Eminem cleaned out his closet but never came out of his closet.”

However, Owens has shown admiration for figures like Kanye West and Kid Rock, both of whom have expressed support for Donald Trump. Kanye’s endorsement of Owens six years ago helped elevate her profile, while Lil Wayne’s steadfast MAGA allegiance earned her respect.

But Eminem’s very public stances against Trump and for the Black Lives Matter movement in highly publicized freestyles have scuffed her red bottoms.

At the Detroit rally on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Eminem used the platform to encourage Michigan voters to make their voices heard.

“I’m here tonight for a couple of important reasons,” the “Rap God” rapper said to the thousands gathered. “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”

Eminem introduces Barack Obama in Detroit tonight. pic.twitter.com/wqI7sULHJ4 — 𝖼𝗋𝗄Ⓥ (@crk5) October 24, 2024

Adding, “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

This comes days after Trump when saying that the nation will be in disarray under a Kamala Harris presidency, said, “The whole country’s going to be like ‘You wanna know the truth, it’ll be, like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if She’s your president.’”

Obama followed up the rapper’s endorsement with a lighthearted nod to Eminem’s iconic lyrics from “Lose Yourself,” jokingly spitting, “My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,” as he addressed the crowd.

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

He then finished strong, bobbing up and down like many rappers do and continued, “Vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting.”

The rapper had no issue with Obama using his music, but he sent a cease-and-desist to Vivek Ramaswamy for using the same song in 2023.

Fans chimed in on the X platform, rocking with the Marshall Mathers and Obama combo.

One fan said, “Eminem and Taylor Swift? Wow!”

Others teased the GOP for their expectations of him because of his race, “The way right wingers assumed or expected Eminem the guy who said things like ‘Black people saved my life’ stood up against discrimination and police brutality and directly called out Donald Trump would vote Republican just BECAUSE he’s a white rapper.”

The way right wingers assumed or expected Eminem the guy who said things like "black people saved my life" stood up against discrimination and police brutality and directly called out Donald Trump would vote Republican just BECAUSE he's a white rapper 😭🤣 — it's football szn🏆 🐉🔱 💀 🎲 🔩 (@BiggestKusalol) October 24, 2024

People blasted people who were shocked, saying, “You really don’t know about Eminem. He hates the orange clown.”

A fourth X user wrote, “That’s the funny thing, Eminem hasn’t changed how he does things since the beginning and has always been outspoken on things he cares about or in this case hates.”

Eminem’s message resonated with many, while Owens just couldn’t see it and continues to solidify her role as a controversial and vocal figure in the conservative space bashing those rappers who come out against her political stances and candidates.