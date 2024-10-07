‘Get Her!’: White Elderly Woman Rams Black Woman with Cart Outside Tennessee Walmart After She Confronts Her for Using Racial Slur, Video Shows

A new viral video on X captures a heated confrontation in a Walmart parking lot in Memphis, Tennessee, where two elderly Trump supporters repeatedly hurled the N-word at a Black woman following an earlier clash inside the store.

Management apparently ordered the white couple out of the store without selling to them, and from there, the altercation spilled outside.

None of the actors in the video have been publicly identified, and it doesn’t appear that law enforcement was ever called to the scene.

Video shows a couple yelling racial slurs and attacking a woman outside of a Walmart store in Tennessee. (Photo: X/@SeeRacists)

The nearly seven-minute-long footage montage starts out by showing the white woman staggering out of the store, dressed in a T-shirt and mom jeans, while wearing both a fanny pack on her waist and an angry scowl on her face.

That’s when the Black woman taunted the white woman as she walked past empty-handed after being turned away in Walmart.

“Awww, You weren’t able to get your groceries? That happens to racists. Racists can’t get their groceries here,” the Black woman heckled, still filming the older woman as she walked to a dusty old minivan.

“Well, you’re the one being a b-tch,” the white woman responded angrily before blurting out, “ni—er” with a harsh twang.

As the camera continued rolling, the Black woman continued ranting, “Racists can’t shop here,” before defending what she felt was the city’s true character. “This is Memphis, this is Memphis!” she exclaimed. “It’s not Nashville,” she added, referring to recent events in the state capital where white supremacists have been parading around, throwing up Nazi salutes, chanting racist slogans, waving swastika flags, and singing hate songs.

A BLACK WOMAN was ATTACKED by a RACIST couple calling her a “N*GGER” in Walmart in Memphis, Tennessee 👀 pic.twitter.com/AzZ1nNB3mg — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) October 4, 2024

“It’s not Nashville, it’s Memphis!” the Black woman shouted as if channeling the loud, unfiltered rants of actor Michael Rappaport, ripping the white woman’s hypocrisy. “Go shop somewhere else, you racist!” she repeated several times, trailing behind the unattractive woman from a short distance with the camera.

The backlash clearly getting under the white woman’s skin, she spun around and sneered, “Stupid b-tch!”

The video seems to be spliced together from multiple camera angles, with several witnesses capturing the confrontation from different perspectives. The next scene cuts to what took place moments earlier inside the store.

An armed security guard, who happened to be Black, intervened as the altercation escalated into the checkout line, where the old white man, seated in a mobility shopping cart and wearing a crumpled “Make America Great Again” cap, was waiting to cash out.

The Black woman demanded the security officer to “Gettem outta here!” which set the white man off: “You can’t kick me outta here,” he yelled angrily at the officer confronting him.

Trying to calm the situation, the officer turned his attention to the Black woman and asked her to settle down, however, she remained infuriated over the racial slurs directed at her.

“I’m not leaving,” she said adamantly. “I was standing in line when that man called me a ni—er!” she told the officer.

By now, the commotion had created a huge scene, with nervous shoppers stopped in their tracks, watching anxiously as racial tensions filled the store.

The security guard, however, was relaxed and urged the cashier to hurry and “finish her up,” gesturing toward the Black woman’s items still on the conveyor belt.

“He called me a ni—er,” the woman said again, still fuming but composed as she explained her case to the officer. “I was in line, you understand me?” she said, making sure he understood the racism that confronted her. “That man called me a ni—er,” she said flatly before loudly repeating, “He called me a ni—er.”

The cashier defended the Black woman, claiming the white couple started putting their items on deck too soon while showing no respect for boundaries and personal space. “All she did was ask her to wait until she was done,” the woman said off-camera.

The Black woman quickly agreed: “That’s all I did. She was asking me to move my stuff. I don’t have to move my stuff.”

With the situation escalating, another Black woman stepped forward and implored everyone to calm down. At the same time, the security official asked the Black woman to finish up her transaction and move on from the incident.

“I’m trying to,” she answered calmly. “But he does not need to be served in the store,” she demanded, pointing at the man. At this point, the video cuts to another scene of the man riding off in the scooter cart before appearing in another line after the Black woman follows and continues to confront him over the incident.

Later in the parking lot, the Black woman walked around to get the license plate number off the couple’s late-model Dodge Caravan, which was cranked up and idling roughly.

For the first time, the crotchety old white man with a portly physique and an overgrown mustache came into full view as he stood up from the buggy and knocked on the rear window to get his wife to unlock the door. However, the old man was confused, as he still needed to park the scooter in the cart return instead of stowing it in his trunk, which he was attempting to do.

In another oddity, the old man bore a striking resemblance to the late character actor Wilford Brimley, who is most remembered from 1980s television ads for Quaker Oats and the American Diabetes Association, which turned him into a popular meme before he died in 2020.

After a moment, the man got back in the shopping buggy and drove between the parked cars before rolling across the lane straight toward the Black woman, nearly hitting her with the basket.

“If you hit me, I’mma knock the hell outta you,” she warned repeatedly.

The man angrily wagged his finger at her, “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know who in the hell you think you are.”

The woman played coy with the man.

“You wanna find out? You wanna know who I am?” she said. “Ask me.”

“I don’t care, who are you?” the man changed his tone.

The woman confronted him again: “I know who you are. You’re a racist. And I hate racists.”

“Yeah? Great,” the old man said, accepting the label.

“Get outta Memphis!” she yelled. “You don’t belong here. Get outta here.”

That’s when the man said, “I got a home loan at two percent, what do you got?”

The next clip jumps ahead to the man walking to the van while his partner took the electric shopping cart to park it. That’s when the Black woman started mocking the old man.

“You got sh— on the back of your pants,” she said, laughing gleefully and catching the old man off guard. He stood there for a moment, suddenly self-conscious, and began tugging his shirt down.

That’s when the white woman rammed into the Black woman with the shopping buggy and all hell broke loose.

“Really, bitch?” the Black woman exclaimed as the camera shook amidst the chaos and the sound of pummeling fists echoed through the air. With the camera aimed at the ground, it was unclear who was throwing punches, but it seemed the Black woman was retaliating against the white woman for hitting her with the cart.

Another white man in the parking lot intervened and broke up the fight, but immediately took sides with the white couple, even as the old white woman hurled the N-word again and again. He and the Black woman argued briefly, with both basically saying “F— you” to each other and leaving it there.

Another angle in the parking lot captured a Black family with several young children approaching the store as the white woman screamed the N-word. This sparked a separate altercation as the white couple tried to leave the scene.

Soon, store employees appeared in the parking lot, suggesting the white woman may have hit her with the cart by accident, but the Black woman dismissed their assumptions.

At the end of the video, the stranger who tried to break up the fight told the Black woman to shut up and leave the parking lot, triggering her again.

“I can stand wherever the f—k I want to,” she yelled.

“That’s the problem, that’s the problem, y’all wanna keep — no, f—k you lady,” he said, blaming her for the entire incident, even after admitting he had witnessed what happened inside.

“No, you’re starting f—ing starting problems, like always,” he said while walking off, throwing both his hands in the air.