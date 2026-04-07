‘It’s Just Not Fair’: Atlanta Mayor Tightens Safety Measures Around Major Events After Teenage Girl Killed, Another Injured After 404 Day Event

A deadly shooting after a 404 Day event at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park that claimed the life of a teenage girl and wounded another has raised questions about safety procedures at major events in the city.

Atlanta police say its officers responded to a shooting at 9 p.m. on April 4 at the park.

Tianah Robinson, 16, was shot and killed following a 404 Day celebration at Piedmont Park on April 4, 2026. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Officers found two teenage victims, ages 15 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 15-year-old girl was found alert, conscious, and breathing, and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say she was shot in the shoulder.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Throughout the day, an all-day 404 Day celebration was taking place at the park.

Police say festivities wrapped up around 7:45 p.m. and the shooting was not at the festival site.

“At this time, there is no information indicating that the shooting is connected to that event,” police wrote in a statement on social media. “Preliminary investigation indicates the incident stemmed from an unpermitted gathering that occurred near the far west end of the park.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to members of The 404 Collective, who organize events under the 404 Day!® Weekend organization. They said the shooting took place at an unsanctioned, unpermitted event that is not affiliated with their group.

Authorities also confirmed that the incident wasn’t connected to any of the city’s official festivities at the park. Another 404 Day organization also released a statement with condolences to the family of the teen who was fatally shot.

“The safety and well-being of our guests has always been our highest priority,” 404 Day organizers wrote on social media. “We want to reassure our community that every member of our team worked closely with our security and local authorities to keep our patrons safe. We are deeply saddened by what occurred and remain committed to supporting our community in any way we can.”

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that will lead police to the shooting culprits.

Police also released surveillance video showing the moments one individual fired a gunshot in the park that night.

Authorities identified the 16-year-old victim as Tianah Robinson.

Robinson was a Riverdale resident and a North Clayton High School student.

Her family says police have released limited information on the shooting so far, but they are seeking justice as they grieve the devastating loss.

“She just was all around a good person, very funny, witty, and just loved. Everybody loved her,” Robinson’s father, Terrell Robinson, told WANF. “I just want justice and I want some change to come to the city because it’s just not right. It’s not fair, it don’t make no sense. Nobody wins, everybody lose, and we gotta start sticking together.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and counseling.

Police say Robinson and the 15-year-old girl who was shot were innocent bystanders who were out with their families at the park. The girls did not know each other.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed safety concerns in multiple press conferences about the incident, stating that the city is currently reviewing the incident to determine where it can make improvements and will ask the city council for additional resources to support more youth engagement activities, improve neighborhood health and reduce violent crime.

He added that 404 Day weekend coincided with the start of spring break for many school systems in and around the city. He pointed to a city website that lists several events and activities either sponsored or promoted by the city, including after-dark events, where teens can spend time during their school break.

“APD is increasing their patrols, and they will bring charges to parents and caregivers of minors who are violating our curfew,” Dickens said. “One life lost is one too many, but we will ensure that our parks and our entire city will continue to be safe for residents and visitors alike.”

The city weathered a weekend full of gun violence, and Atlanta authorities were called to investigate several shootings from April 3 to April 5.

In total, more than a dozen people, including several teenagers, were shot in nine separate incidents, according to WXIA. A 3-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta was also shot to death on Sunday.

Dickens said that despite the violent weekend, the city’s homicide statistics remain far lower than in previous years.