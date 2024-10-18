‘You’re F—ing with the Wrong Woman!’: Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ Looking to Square Up, Learns the Hard Way After Hitting Older Shopper In Store, Video Shows

A woman being dubbed a ‘Karen’ in a new viral video was captured trying to go toe to toe with two Victoria’s Secret shoppers.

The video shows three women arguing at the checkout counter inside a Victoria’s Secret store.

One woman who finished her purchase shouts, “Shut the f*** up!” to the other two, who appear to be friends.

Video screenshots capture a viral confrontation between three women in a Victoria’s Secret store. (Photo: X/@dwannb)

“You two shut the f*** up!” the woman yells again before walking over to one of the women and telling her directly, “You’re f***ing with the wrong woman, honey! The wrong f***ing woman.”

She ends her outburst by hitting the shopper on the back and walking away, but the shopper’s friend doesn’t let her get away. The friend, an older white woman, charges toward the woman and pushes her hard to the ground.

“You don’t f*** with her,” the woman says to the aggressor.

Then she tells her friend to hold her items and puts her fists up, preparing for a fight.

The aggressor attempts to provoke the woman to push her again.

“Do it!” she shouts.

“You started it,” the other shopper tells her.

“You annoyed me!” the woman yells.

“You annoyed everybody in here,” the shopper responds.

The aggressor walks away again and, then, from afar, tries to goad the woman who pushed her, telling her to “Meet her upstairs.” The other woman takes fighting stances multiple times to prepare for the aggressor’s return and appears to dodge something thrown in her direction.

The brief clip was posted to Instagram on Monday and was reshared to other platforms, earning millions of views.

“Victoria KAREN got the SECRET knocked out of her,” one Instagram user commented.

“The way granny put them dukes up,” another user wrote.

“And this, ladies and gentlemen, is what happens when you don’t teach your children to self-regulate their emotions,” someone else added.

Granny Doubtfire knocked Karen to the ground then put up her Dukes old school style. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/otuteV74OK — Dwann B 🇺🇸 (@dwannb) October 14, 2024

One of the most notorious Victoria’s Secret meltdowns caught on camera happened in 2021 at a store in New Jersey. Abigail Elphick, who was famously dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” threw a temper tantrum in the store and began harassing a Nigerian Muslim woman named Ijeoma Ukenta, who recorded the entire outburst on her cellphone.

The video showed Elphick screaming, crying, throwing herself to the ground, and chasing Ukenta around the store, demanding she stop filming her.

Ukenta reportedly started recording Elphick after Elphick pushed her as they were browsing in the store.