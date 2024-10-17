‘Just an Old Man with Old Man Ideas’: Hulk Hogan Refuses to Say Kamala Harris’ Name In Interview Following Uproar Over ‘Body Slam’ Threat

Hulk Hogan is not easing up on the Democrats as he continues to advocate for his buddy Donald Trump to win the upcoming presidential election.

But it seems the former WWE star is being mindful regarding what he says about presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, after facing backlash for threatening her.

Hulk Hogan changes his tune during recent Fox Interview weeks after backlash for threatening to body slam Kamala Harris. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

During an interview with Fox News’ “Primetime with Jesse Watters” on Wednesday, Hogan spoke about his early days with Trump, discussing “what American men are made of” but toward the latter part of the interview he was asked if he believes Harris’ public outings of drinking beer with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and eating steak would change votes.

Hogan responded, “Well at the end of the day when I hear the word ‘salad’ over and over and she won’t even answer a question from Bret Baier, she won’t even say how many people have come across the border, you know, during her administration.

“Everything is like that with them,” he continued. “They won’t answer the questions, they won’t step up to the plate, and they won’t even let the American people know what their plan is, so at the end of the day if you want more of the same, you go down that route, but if you want America the way it should be you vote for Donald Trump.”

Fans criticized Hogan on Fox’s YouTube channel for his supportive stance toward Trump, saying, “Anyone like Trump tells you how smart they are never listens to others for they don’t care about anyone but thwemselves. Trump not fit to be President but also not fit to be human. How can people forget all the chaos in his 4 years.”

Someone else wrote, “LOL! ‘Real Men’ are ‘Real Lonely’ nowadays. Teaching men how to live alone in a cave ain’t really good advice. And electing Trump ain’t going to help them much.”

“Kamala had the guts to go on Fox and call out Trump’s threats of violence. Trump didn’t have the guts to do 60 Minutes,” wrote a third person.

They were referencing the viral moment this week where Harris checked Fox reporter Bret Baier for not showing a true example of Trump calling Democrats “the enemy from within” and suggesting they may need to be dealt with using military force.

Instead they showed a clip that edited out the start of the quote to make it appear as if Trump had cleared up the interpreted “threatening” comments.

Fox News selectively edited out the clip of Trump they played during their Harris interview, omitting the part where he called Americans who don’t support him “the enemy within,” “dangerous,” “sick,” and “evil” pic.twitter.com/Rk7Bsr8qA9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024

“Just an old man with old man ideas, completely outdated for today’s society,” wrote another person on X.

Much like his friend Trump, Hogan has put his foot in his own mouth several times, which has gotten him in trouble.

More recently, in August, Hogan was speaking to a fired-up crowd to promote his Real American Beer brand when he had a call and response moment with them, which led to him making threatening remarks against Harris. Every time he would say something, the crowd would say “What” in response and he would ask them something else.

He said, “You want to get crazy? You want me to throw more beers out? You want me to body slam somebody. You want me to body slam Kamala Harris. I said do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? You want me to drop the leg on Kamala. Is Kamala a chameleon?“

He ended the call-and-response chant with racist remark about Native Americans. He asked “Is she Indian,” with part of the crowd screaming “yeah,” to which he responded, “OK, I like it.”

Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both whom immigrated to the United States.

It’s not clear if he’s doing it on purpose but Hogan also noticeably pronounces Harris’ name incorrectly as *Ka-ma-la* throughout the video instead of *Comma-la* like it should be. It’s a tactic used by many Republicans or critics to take disparaging jabs at Harris’ name and identity.

Hogan’s attack against Harris in Ohio may even cost him future opportunities. On the same day of the promotional event, it was announced that his biopic, which would have had Chris Hemsworth starring him, was no longer in the works.

The “Joker” director Todd Phillips was one person working on the project, and he said, “I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me.”