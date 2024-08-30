‘MAGA Hogan Ain’t Like This’: Hulk Hogan Humiliated During a Meet-and-Greet, Days After Threatening to Body Slam Kamala Harris

Conservative-leaning retired wrestler Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea is still feeling heat since his threatening remarks toward Kamala Harris.

His recent run-in with a self-described progressive comedian Louis “Robby Roadsteamer” Potylo is making the rounds on social media. He was approached while on tour promoting his Real American Beer brand during a signing.

“Met Hulk Hogan and had a little conversation about MAGA and Trump before cops chased me away! Whatcha gonna do MAGA and Trump when Roadsteamer gets weirder than you,” Robby Roadsteamer tweeted on Aug. 29.

Controversial WWE legend Hulk Hogan gets trolled by progressive comedian Robby Roadsteamer at an event in Coventry, Rhode Island. (Photo: Robby Roadsteamer/YouTube)

Roadsteamer’s X post contained a 35-second video of him confronting Hogan in a Rhode Island convenience store. Throughout the clip, the veteran YouTuber trolled the former WWE champion by mockingly mentioning right-wing talking points and using Hogan’s famous catchphrases.

“We’re gonna destroy the woke! What are they gonna do when we drop the big boot on trans and we drop the big boot on everything?! We’re gonna drop the big boot on social security! Does that work for you brother?!” Roadsteamer said to Hogan.

The internet personality and performance artist then began singing Hulk Hogan’s iconic wrestling theme song with the words changed to, “Trump is a real felon. Then he went to Epstein Island.”

Met Hulk Hogan and had a little conversation about MAGA and Trump before cops chased me away! Whatcha gonna do MAGA and Trump when Roadsteamer gets weirder than you 🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊#Trump pic.twitter.com/v0Ns1pRdA7 — Robby Roadsteamer (@RobbyRoadsteame) August 29, 2024

On May 30, 2024, Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. A New York state jury found the Republican politician guilty of falsifying business records in connection to paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their extramarital sexual encounter secret during his 2016 campaign.

Several photographs of Donald Trump with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have circulated online for years. However, the MAGA leader has not been charged with any sex-related crimes in association with Epstein.

Hulk Hogan has been an outspoken backer of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The star of 1980s-era movies such as “Rocky III” and “No Holds Barred” gave a fiery speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in support of Trump.

Robby Roadsteamer’s awkward interaction with Hulk Hogan this week in Coventry, Rhode Island, generated a lot of feedback on the internet. For example, someone on X posted, “Lmfao MAGA Hogan ain’t like this.”

One X user praised Roadsteamer for his troll job on Hogan by saying, “We love to see it.” In addition, somebody else suggested, “Hulkster was shook.”

Robby Roadsteamer also caught heat for his video. A critic sarcastically asked, “What kind of loser shows up at something like this and does this??” Another person on X insisted, “This dude was doing too much smh lol.”

After his appearance at the RNC, Hogan faced significant backlash for remarks he made about the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris.

“Do you want me to body slam somebody? Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hogan yelled inside the Thirsty Cowboy venue in Medina, Ohio, on Aug. 19.

Drunk ass Hulk Hogan “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” " Is she Indian ?" followed by a disgusting racist "How"

Video by TMZ sports pic.twitter.com/0NElruXfZ1 — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) August 20, 2024

Hogan also disrespected Harris’ ethnicity by mocking her Indian heritage, something Trump has done for weeks. He instantly recognized he crossed the line and told the crowd in attendance, “That was not me. That was the beer talking.”

The career of the 71-year-old sports entertainer has been filled with controversies. In 1994, Bollea admitted to using anabolic steroids during the federal trial of WWE (then known as WWF) chairman Vince McMahon.

A sex tape scandal in 2012 eventually led to Hogan winning $115 million from an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the Gawker media outlet. Gawker posted portions of the sex tape online without Bollea’s consent.

The most damaging discreditable behavior associated with Hulk Hogan came out of the Gawker case. An audio recording was submitted in evidence featuring the multi-time WrestleMania headliner using the N-word and admitting to being “a little racist.”

In 2015, WWE terminated its contract with Hogan, removed references to him from their website, and scrubbed him from the company’s Hall of Fame. Hogan publicly apologized for his anti-Black remarks. WWE eventually reinstated him and welcomed him back to the promotion.

Robby Roadsteamer also has a personal connection to the world of professional wrestling. The 47-year-old comedic singer-songwriter filmed content with WWE Hall of Famer Joanie “Chyna” Laurer before her death.

He also served as an associate producer for the “Vice Versa: Chyna” documentary, which covered the rise and fall of Chyna, also known as The Ninth Wonder of the World, through the last year of her life.

Chyna, 46, was found dead at her home in Redondo Beach, California, in April 2016. An autopsy report determined a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs caused the two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion to die from an overdose.