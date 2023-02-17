‘Made a Couple Mil In Less Than 2yrs’: ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Actress Camille Winbush Claps Back at Trolls Who Shamed Her and Her On-Screen Sister Dee Dee Davis for Joining OnlyFans

Actress Camille Winbush had time for trolls and decided to clap back at anyone who had something negative to say about her and her “The Bernie Mac Show” on-screen sister Dee Dee Davis joining the subscription-based app OnlyFans.

The 33-year-old went on a mini rant via Twitter, writing, “The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought – I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water and mind the business that pays me…”



In an additional tweet, Winbush added, “If the most scandalous thing strangers can say about me is that I took some sexy pics as an adult and made a couple mil in less than 2yrs, I think I’m doing alright as a human in todays society.”

She ended her lengthy message with: “Camille Simoine Winbush will never be a disgrace so miss me with all that bull. Happy Black History Month #VillianEra”

Winbush’s message was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where people agreed that she’s allowed to partake in anything she wants to do.

“Leave the grown women alone!! The only way you know they are on there is if you on there too”



“Y’all be worried about other peoples lives it’s crazy bc how does this affect you in any way??”

“I think people get their characters confused with the fact that they are grown. It’s their lives.”

This is the second time Winbush has publicly called out those who’ve shamed her for creating an OnlyFans account. In June 2021, Winbush released a statement soon after announcing that she joined the adult-related content app due to fans bringing up her on-screen uncle, the late Bernie Mac.

In her statement, Winbush acknowledged the “mistake” she made of reading people’s opinions about her decision.



“I’m human, and of course, the ones that stick out to me were the negatives,” Winbush wrote, “Bernie, God rest his soul, is not turning over in his grave. STOP saying that. Even if meant as a joke, it is far from funny.”

“The Secret Life Of The American Teenager” star embarked on her new journey as an OnlyFans creator in February 2021. In a post explaining what her content will contain, the former child star revealed that she was planning on uploading videos of her singing, dancing, and “sharing exclusive content.”



She currently has 117 posts on her page and has “NO NUDITY” written in her bio.

Davis joined the OnlyFans family earlier this month writing, “I’m a Big girl now” in her bio. The 26-year-old had 10 posts on her page by Feb. 17, 2023.

Following their lives on “The Bernie Mac Show,” the fictional sisters and their on-screen brother, Jeremy Suarez, seem to have done some additional acting work beyond their time on the long-running television series. Suarez frequently posts throwback photos of him with his “Bernie Mac” on his Instagram page.