‘I’m Going to F***ing Kill You’: Financial Services Co. CEO Charged After Allegedly Choking a Man and Threatening to Kill Him on Cruise Ship

The CEO of California-based financial services company faces a federal assault charge after he allegedly choked a man on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship.

Kenneth DeGiorgio, the CEO of First American Financial Corp., said he was protecting his wife, Nichol DeGiorgio, when he assaulted the man in international waters about 70 nautical miles from Fort-de-France, Martinque.

The incident took place on the Resilient Lady cruise ship, according to the government’s criminal complaint.

“Mr. DeGiorgio responded to the actions of an individual who harassed his wife, making her feel threatened and intimidated,” the CEO’s spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

The complaint alleges that the victim, identified by the initials M.A., was dancing barefoot on the dance floor in nightclub on the ship. DeGiorgio’s wife asked him to put his shoes on.

“Look, we are all grown-ups here, can you put your shoes on?” the wife said she told M.A.

According to the complaint, the victim responded by cursing at her and giving her the middle finger.

Security video showed DeGiorgio standing up, walking over to the victim and choking him, the complaint states.

The victim stumbled while under DeGiorgio’s “physical control,” police said.

The force was not incidental, and M.A. told police he felt as if his “throat was going to be ripped out.” DeGiorgio left the man with a threat: “I am going to f—ing kill you!”

Kenneth DeGiorgio declined to answer law enforcement’s questions and requested an attorney, according to the document.

DeGiorgio was confined to his room until the ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Police were waiting for him. DeGiorgio’s wife told authorities that she should not have told the man to put his shoes on.

DeGiorgio’s legal team said he looks forward to be absolved of any wrongdoing.