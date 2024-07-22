‘Swing at Me. I Dare You!’: White Man Learns the Hard Way After Refusing to Stop Racist Taunting of Black Man on Train

A white man riding on the London Underground found out the hard way after hurling a racist remark at a young Black passenger, who had warned the balding man to back off before knocking his daylights out.

The minute-long confrontation between the two strangers was captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

Neither man in the video has been identified, and it’s not clear if either will face charges in the incident, which ended after the white man was knocked senseless by a brutal haymaker.

Video screenshot shows a man on the floor after being punched by another man. (Photo: X/@FearedBuck)

The footage, apparently shot by a person who was seated, begins with the older man towering in the aisle of the moving train, locked in a heated argument with the younger Black man, who was standing just a few feet away.

The argument began after the two apparently bumped into each other while boarding the train, though that moment was not captured on the video.

The white man’s female companion quietly takes a seat after failing to convince him to do the same.

Dressed in dark swim shorts and a wife-beater, the gray-haired man appears wobbly on his feet, and his speech is slurred.

Some parts of the heated exchange are unintelligible due to the poor audio quality, but it’s clear the Black man is annoyed from the start.

“Bro, you ran into the wrong person to start f—king with,” he scolds the old man. “Stop talking to me, stop talking to me, leave me alone. Go sit down,” he repeated, trying to bring the man to his senses.

Instead of taking the advice, the white man continues to provoke the younger man, looking for a fight.

“You don’t know me? Do you know where I’m from?” the old man asked, trying to intimidate the Black man.

“Does it look like I give a f—k?” the Black man fumed in a British accent, his patience running thin.

The other passengers in the train car remained quiet and seated as the older man began bragging about his reputation and claiming his turf, but the Black man was unimpressed.

“I don’t give a f—k, you in the south, remember that!” the Black man huffed, taking a couple of steps toward the white man to finish the point. “F—k you!” he added.

The white man then asks, “Why are you disrespecting me?”

Fed up, the Black man erupted: “No one’s disrespecting, just leave me the f—k alone, what’s wrong with you, bro?”

“Well, don’t push me out the way,” the old man ranted about the earlier encounter, pointing his fingers.

“Then don’t run into me,” the Black man shot back.

Wanting the last word, the white man began threatening the Black man, saying something to the effect of he’ll “wipe the f—king floor” with his “big nose.”

The Black man played it cool, but his posture indicated that he did not plan to back down.

“I dare you. I really dare you. On my life, I dare you,” the Black man warned.

That’s when the older man began challenging him to a fight, hitching up his shorts and waving his fists, daring the Black man to take him on.

“Come on, let’s go,” the white man said, punching his hands together and leaning forward in a boxer’s stance.

However, the older man was stumbling around a bit and nearly lost his balance. After this, the Black man seemed to dismiss the whole situation, seemingly unfazed, and got back to looking at his phone.

That’s when the old man crossed the line, hurling a racial slur. “All right, listen. Afroman! Come!” he taunted, which visibly infuriated the Black man.

He swiftly set his phone down on the floor and squared up with the old man, closing the distance between them in an instant.

The white man was clearly caught off guard by the Black man’s sudden aggression and quickly found himself retreating on his heels.

In the background, the woman can be heard pleading with her partner to “Relax, relax! It’s not worth it,” but by then, the situation had already escalated beyond control.

“Swing at me, I dare you,” the Black man repeated before the white man threw a weak jab at his opponent’s midsection. The Black man responded with a crushing blow that sent the old man crashing to the floor, knocked out cold.

The person filming the episode did not capture the punch that silenced the old man, but the results of his bigotry were clear.

Multiple passengers on the train can be seen calmly standing around the old man after he was put to sleep. The video cuts off after the spectacular KO.

One commenter on Reddit noted that the Black man had decided to “give a free lesson” in respect “and school is in session.”

X users also weighed in on the incident, with many saying the white man had it coming.

“The dude was BEGGING the guy to leave him alone. He didn’t listen,” said Right Angle News Network. “Maybe he should have gotten bopped a little harder.”

Someone else said, “Pops is never gonna act out again.”