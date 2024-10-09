‘It’s Projection’: Elon Musk’s ‘Epstein List’ Conspiracy Blows Up as Internet Exposes Donald Trump’s Ties In Fiery Backlash

Billionaires such as Bill Gates and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman are supporting Kamala Harris only because they’re afraid Donald Trump will expose their illicit lifestyles, a giggly Elon Musk told far-right gadfly Tucker Carlson in an interview released Tuesday.

“If Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” said the Tesla founder, referring to celebrities who were said to be associated with the millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk fails to mention that the GOP presidential nominee’s name was among those found in court documents listing friends and associates of the alleged sex offender and his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump is not charged with any crimes related to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking underage girls for sex. Epstein killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.

Although rumors of a list of Epstein’s clients have circulated for years, there is no confirmation that one actually exists. Trump has suggested that if elected he would “certainly take a look at it” if he could.

Carlson asked Musk if he believed Hoffman was “uncomfortable” about Epstein’s list being released.

“Yes and (Microsoft founder Bill) Gates,” said the owner of X, formerly Twitter. “He’s terrified of a Trump victory.”

“You can just look at them and you’re like, ‘That’s a nervous person right there,'” Carlson said.

Hoffman paid a single visit to the Caribbean island Little St. James, dubbed “pedo island, where Epstein and Maxwell allegedly abused underage girls, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Joi Ito, from MIT, had asked Hoffman and Epstein to help him raise funds for the school, according to The Journal.

Gates has apologized for his association with Epstein — their relationship was partly to blame for his break-up with his wife, Melinda French Gates, court documents revealed.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein… I made that clear to him,” she told Gayle King in a 2022 interview. “He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards.”

Rumors that the tech magnate visited Epstein’s island 37 times have never been substantiated.

In 2002, Trump told New York magazine he’d been friends with Epstein for 15 years, calling him a terrific guy. But after Epstein’s arrest, the former president claimed to have barely known him. Many viewers quickly responded to the interview with videos and photos of Epstein and Trump together.

Trump was Epstein’s wingman. RFK jr went to Epstein island. 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/vTPymc9CZh — The Apprentice 🗽 🌊 (@joy_gimbel) October 8, 2024

“Trump was literally buddies with Epstein. This fantasy is just borderline stupid,” attorney Bradley Moss wrote on X. “It’s projection,” another person replied.

Former President Bill Clinton and presidential scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended his 2024 White House run to endorse Trump, are among the famous politicians linked to Epstein.

Hoffman, a longtime Democratic fundraiser, has donated $1.7 million to the 2024 ticket. “I’ve already maxed out to Biden/Harris,” he told CNN.

Reports show he also had plans to visit Epstein’s New York City townhouse in 2014.

It’s unknown if Gates has donated money to Harris’ campaign, though he has expressed his support for her candidacy, saying “it’s great to have somebody younger” run for president. His ex-wife has contributed $52 million to Harris’ White House bid,

Musk’s financial commitment to Trump has been difficult to pin down.

He publicly endorsed Trump in July following the first attempted assassination of the GOP nominee. The Wall Street Journal reported Musk would donate $45 million per month to America PAC, which backs Trump, though Musk denied this.