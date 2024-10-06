‘Jordan Better Be Careful’: Fans Rally to ‘Protect MJ’ as Michael Jordan’s Shocking Move Against NASCAR Sparks Fear for the NBA Legend’s Safety

Fans are worried that Michael Jordan just put a target on his back.

23XI Racing, an auto racing team co-owned by the NBA legend, was one of two teams that recently filed a federal lawsuit against NASCAR CEO Jim France.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Jordan’s team and Front Row Motorsports filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in Charlotte, accusing the stock car racing organizing body of being “monopolistic bullies who engage in anticompetitive practices.” The Associated Press reports that 23XI Racing and Front Row claimed in their lawsuit NASCAR’s “new charter system limits competition by unfairly binding teams to the series, its tracks and its suppliers.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The teams said this “unlawful monopolization” did nothing but “enrich themselves” at the expense of the teams and their drivers, according to a copy of the claim AP saw. The two teams say these allegations violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act (1890). As Sports Illustrated cited, Section 1 of the Anti-Trust Act states. “Every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy, in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, is hereby declared to be illegal.”

On Sept. 7, 23XI Racing confirmed that they had not signed the “take it or leave it” NASCAR charter agreement as they did “not have an opportunity to fairly bargain for a new Charter contract.”

The statement continued, “We notified NASCAR what issues needed to be addressed, in writing, at the deadline. We are interested in engaging in constructive discussions with NASCAR to address these issues and move forward in a way that comes to a fair resolution while strengthening the sport we all love.”

They ended the statement by confirming their commitment to the sport but alluding to the questioning of NASCAR practices. “At 23XI Racing, we remain committed to competing at the highest level while also standing firm in our belief that NASCAR should be governed by fair and equitable practices.”

Statement from 23XI ownership pic.twitter.com/z0z5rjRjEP — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 7, 2024

Along with Jordan, professional NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and sports agent/executive Curtis Polk co-own 23XI Racing. Bob Jenkins is the sole owner of Front Row Motorsports.

The lawsuit states the inequities start with the France family and its longtime ownership of NASCAR.

“Unlike many major professional sports leagues like the NFL or the NBA, which are owned and operated by their teams, NASCAR has always been privately owned by the France family,” the claim states.

In the documents, Polk, who also acts as Jordan’s sports agent, stated that “racing teams receive only about 13% of NASCAR’s ever-increasing revenues, which include TV deals signed since 2001 worth about $23.1 billion.”

ESPN reports that Jenkins revealed he has never made a profit since forming his racing team, Front Row, in 2005. The outlet added that even after his driver, Michael McDowell, won the Daytona 500 in 2021, Front Row failed to break even during the season.

23XI Racing and Front Row released a joint statement “expressing their passion for racing” hope the antitrust case “will benefit teams, drivers, sponsors, and most importantly, fans.”

Jenkins’ statement declared that after 20 years in racing, it was time for a change. “We need a more competitive and fair system where teams, drivers, and sponsors can be rewarded for our collective investment by building long-term enterprise value, just like every other successful professional sports league.”

Joint statement from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. https://t.co/OJiFZh3Ljt pic.twitter.com/eIroHelz9R — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) October 2, 2024

“Everyone knows that I have always been a fierce competitor, and that will to win is what drives me and the entire 23XI team each and every week out on the track,” Jordan said regarding the suit. “I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans. Today’s action shows I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

After The Source shared the story of the lawsuit via Instagram, their followers suggested that security around the six-time NBA champion might need to be heightened.

“Jordan better be careful.. u see what them boys did to Diddy,” said one follower.

This person brought up some of Air Jordan’s past dirt. “They going to pull his old gambling issues up and why the NBA covered and had him retire”

Another followed up with instructions on why fans should project Jordan.

“Protect MJ. They’re gonna try to take him out 😒 That Man is too rich. He’ll take a quarter of what MJ is asking for and pay someone to off him. Be careful”

Others had a different perspective and didn’t see how Jordan’s suit had anything to do with Diddy or put the NBA legend in danger.

“Her(e) goes black people trying to pull another brother down with their nasty, vindictive, bad-minded, crab-in-barrel, always praying on another black man’s downfall ways. This man is suing a company for ‘unfair practices’, and here comes black people trying to make him out to be another Diddy. Why are so many of us black people like this to each other?” one commenter said.

Another person said Jordan and Diddy’s situations are totally different: “What does this have to do with Diddy? Completely different situations! Totally! Stop making us look bad by not comprehending what’s taken place.”

NBC News added that the plaintiffs hired Jeffrey Kessler to represent them in the case. Kessler has a long history of specializing in sports antitrust issues and representing unions and players.

At the time of publication, NASCAR had not provided a statement regarding the lawsuit.