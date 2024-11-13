‘Wait, What’s Going on Here?’: Marlon Wayans Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo That Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

Marlon Wayans is switching up his appearance, and fans are going crazy.

On Nov. 11, the 52-year-old comedian shared a photo on Instagram of him looking dapper in a black tuxedo and shades while sitting in a red chair. As he looked away from the camera, Marlon also held a brandy snifter containing what appeared to be a generous shot of an amber-colored liquor.

Collecting over 10,000 likes within the first 24 hours, the post had the actor’s Instagram followers buzzing. Many fans spoke on how attractive the “Scary Movie” star looked in the photos. One person said, “Oh dam. I nearly dropped my new iPhone. Marlon you better wirkkk.”

Who’s That Guy? Marlon Wayans Leaves Fans Questioning Reality with His Latest Photo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, others were shocked at how different Marlon looked, with many dumbfounded by how much he strongly resembled his older brother Shawn Wayans.

“Wait so yall telling me thats Marlon and not Shawn,” one person wrote, followed by another who said, “Na because why you look like a skinny Shawn Wayans tho @marlonwayans.”

A third person said, “lol wait what’s going on here? Is Marlon about to play Shawn in a new movie?”

“Wait that’s not Marlon…thsts Shawn on Ozempic,” said another.

Some fans even suggested that Marlon resembled all of his brothers simultaneously.

“He looks like every Wayans brother right here,” commented a fan.

Another fan merged the Wayans brothers into one, joking, “That’s Shawlon Damkeen Wayans.”

What most likely confused fans was Marlon’s new hairstyle. He was no longer rocking his most recent bald look. In this photo, he sported tightly coiled hair that resembled starter locs from a distance.

This is the same hairstyle that his brother Shawn wore for pretty much all of his career.

Marlon, on the other hand, has had no problem with experimenting with his hair. When he was younger, he too kept a short, clean, coiled hair look like his brother. He also grew the style out to where it morphed into skin locs. In his older years, fans have seen him with a short mohawk, and he’s also gone bald a couple of times, once in 2018 and another time in 2020 before shaving his head once again last year — this time ditching his beard as well.

During his press tour for his role in the movie “Air,” which is based on the story behind Michael Jordan’s Nike partnership, Marlon gave credit to Jordan for making the bald style look cool.

Sitting next to Matt Damon, he said, “Beyond the sneaker, do you know Michael Jordan … the fact that he shaved his head bald, do you know how many men shaved their head bald now? Women be grateful because there’d be a lot of Homie The Clown-looking men out there with weird hair if it wasn’t for Jordan. So, God bless Jordan.”