‘I Have Work to Do’: Pastor Keion Henderson Exposes Surprising Truths About Blended Family After Revealing Unique Relationship with Shaq

Pastor Keion Henderson is going deeper with his outlook on blending families weeks after addressing rumors about his relationship with the ex-husband of his wife, Shaunie Henderson.

Pastor Henderson, who is the leader of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries in Houston, spoke with his spouse on the subject he knows firsthand as the stepfather to five adult children Shaunie shares with her ex, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

In an Oct. 2 Instagram clip from The GrOOwZone Podcast, Henderson talks about sharing a shocking perspective on blended families with his congregation.

First lady Shaunie stands by husband Pastor Keion Henderson as he returns to Lighthouse Church after repairing damage from Hurricane Beryl. (Photos: @iamshaunie/Instagram).

His breakdown began with him noting that he combines different fruits with seeds in a blender, which comes out with those same flavors blended together as one.

Explaining the message, Keion said, “The point of the lesson is, is that when you bring a family together, and you blend a family, always remember the seeds survive the blend. What that child came from is not going to be destroyed because you blended the family together. If they came from trauma, that’s in the blend. If they came in from parental issues, that’s in the blend. And sometimes parents, parent not having overcome their own parental issues. And so here we are, we just duplicate what we say we don’t want to be.”

Fans reacted positively to the clip, saying, “This is a great scenario. Thank you for sharing. I have work to do with my family,” and “PK always breaks it down.” A third person wrote on their YouTube, “This is real family life substance – needed conversation.”

The lesson seems to continue the subject Keion touched on a few weeks back on Cam Newton’s podcast “Funky Friday.”

In addition to discussing his relationship with T.D. Jakes, Henderson was asked about his relationship with Shaunie’s children and his relationship with her ex-husband of about seven years. Their relationship ended after years of infidelity on Shaq’s part, which he has since taken accountability for.

As for figuring out his role in Shaunie’s children’s lives, Keion said, “You got to know what the child needs. Because my wife’s children, some of them were old enough – they didn’t need a father, they needed a friend. So I ain’t walk in the door trying to be their dad. They got that. So I just became what they needed.”

He added that he has “amazing” relationships with Shaunie’s kids, and he’s never “had a problem, a side word, an issue, ‘that ain’t my daddy.’ We haven’t had one of those moments in the history of our relationship.”

Referring specifically to Shaq, Keion said, “He is a full-grown man, and I’m a full-grown man. He’s always respected me. I’ve always respected him. I think he would say the same. Ain’t nothing but love. No issues. Grown people don’t do that.”

He even detailed how he and Shaq have figured out how to both be active participants in the kids’ lives without stepping on each other’s toes. They each attended senior night for Shaq and Shaunie’s daughter, Me’arah and walked her on the court together.

“We both know ain’t nothing to fight about because everything that happened happened before we met each other,” Keion added.

Henderson and Shaunie have been married since 2022, and this is the second marriage for both of them.

Before meeting the “Basketball Wives” executive producer, Henderson was married for nine years to Felicia Henderson. Together, they had a daughter, Katelyn, and Felicia had two other children from previous relationships.

Shaq has been tied to many female influencers and engaged to a few women since his breakup with Shaunie. However, he has yet to make it down the aisle again.