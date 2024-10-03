‘Hoods Been Off’: Donald Trump-Endorsed Nevada GOP Candidate Caught on Tape Trashing Black Voters, Calls Congressional Black Caucus ‘Stupid’ and ‘the Most Racist People in The World’

A white Republican running for Congress in Nevada was caught on tape Monday telling supporters, “I’m from North Las Vegas. I’m not worried about Black people.”

John Lee is seeking to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, where 15 percent of the population is Black. His opponent, incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford, was recently named chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, a promotion that drew ridicule from Lee, formerly mayor of North Las Vegas.

John Lee, Republican candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional district, speaks to Republicans gathered for the Freedom Rally and Candidate Roundup at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The event was held in advance of early voting for the primary, which kicks off in Nevada on May 25th. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“They made him chair of the Black Caucus. Whoop-de-doo,” Lee said on an audiotape obtained by HuffPost.

Lee went on to denigrate the CBC, following a pattern of insults over the last year. In August, he said they were comparable to a “blond-haired caucus,” and he had previously called the group “stupid.”

Noting that all of the CBC’s 60 members are Democrats. Lee concluded, “They’re the most racist people in the world.”

It’s unclear what partisanship has to do with racism. The caucus is officially nonpartisan and has counted only a handful of Republicans since it was founded in 1971.

Lee went on to say the CBC has “one objective, and that is for self-domination in Congress.”

Thirteen percent of Congress members are African-American, which is reflective of the U.S. population as a whole.

Former Utah Rep. Mia Love was the last Republican member of the CBC, joining in 2015 after previously vowing to get rid of it. In 2021, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, one of five Black Republicans currently serving in Congress, claimed the CBC snubbed him when he tried to join. A caucus spokesperson suggested Donalds, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, wasn’t welcomed because he didn’t share the group’s values.

“The Congressional Black Caucus remains committed to fighting for issues that support Black communities, including the police accountability bill, protecting voting rights, and a jobs bill that helps our communities,” the spokesperson said at the time. “We will work with those who share our values and priorities for the constituents we serve.”

Horsford has represented the 4th District since 2019. He previously held the seat for one term from 2013-15. He has not commented on the most recent audio. Lee, too, has declined comment.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Lauryn Fanguen condemned Lee’s remarks in a statement.

“John Lee’s shocking comments about Black Nevadans and CBC Chair Steven Horsford are not only deeply offensive but betray an utter disdain for a large swath of the district he claims to want to represent,” Fanguen said.

My opponent in his own words: “I’m not worried about Black people”



This is not a game, we must win in November.



John Lee does not represent our values and we will not let him represent us in Congress. pic.twitter.com/eQBKAYnIq0 — Steven Horsford (@StevenHorsford) October 1, 2024

Lee is a veteran of Republican politics, including an unsuccessful run for governor in 2022. Aided by Trump’s endorsement, he defeated David Flippo, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, and Bruce Frazey, a Las Vegas attorney, in the Republican Primary.

Trump’s support may not be enough to get him into Congress, however. The Cook Political Report says the seat is “likely Democrat.” Only one poll has been taken of the race, according to Real Clear Politics, and Horsford leads by 10 percent.

Horsford shared a clip of the audio on X, drawing backlash from voters.

“How disgraceful. Straight up white nationalist rhetoric,” one person replied. “Hoods been off,” another added.