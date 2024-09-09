‘Piece of S–t’: Michigan Judge’s Days on the Bench are Numbered After She Was Caught on Recording Admitting She’s a ‘Racist’ and Calling Black People ‘Lazy’

A Michigan judge was booted from the bench after she was caught on audio recordings spewing her racist thoughts.

Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan, who took an oath that requires her to make decisions about the administration of estates, appoint guardians for minors and disabled people and resolve disputes, is now out of the courtroom after being exposed by a probate court administrator.

Edward Hutton told local station WXYZ that he was harassed by the judge for years, so he started recording her. Hutton said he and Ryan had several phone conversations where she would say inappropriate things, and he is coming forward now to protect the people who appear in her courtroom.

Oakland County Chief Probate Pro Tem Judge Kathleen Ryan (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WXYZ)

“I just felt like it wasn’t going to change,” Hutton told WYXZ.

Ryan, who has sat on the bench in the Detroit metropolitan area for over 13 years, reveals her disdain for African-Americans in the recordings and also dubs herself a “new racist.”

She was acting as head of the probate court in the county before being removed from the docket on Aug. 27.

“From England, if you’re a Black from any other country – you’re doing way better. If you’re an American Black person, then you’re a f—ing lazy piece of s–t,’ Ryan could be heard saying in the recordings aired by WXYZ.

More than 13 percent of Oakland County’s population is Black, according to U.S. Census data.

Hutton seemingly confronted Ryan about her remarks, but she lashed out at him, according to another recording.

“I can honestly say that, OK, I’m not systemically racist – I’m a new racist. I never was. But now I am because you’re shoving this s–t down my throat, making allegations that you don’t know s* about. You’re telling me who I am, and you’ve never even f—ing met me. F–k you!” the judge said to Hutton.

Hutton also told reporters that he was forced to listen to Ryan use offensive slurs to describe other public officials and talk about her sexual affairs, but he was afraid to speak out until now. He filed a sexual harassment complaint against Ryan on May 24.

“I didn’t want to lose my job, and I did not want to be in her crosshairs,” he said. “It’s such a David and Goliath situation. I don’t have the power. I’m not elected. I could get fired tomorrow.”

After not hearing about his complaint for months, Hutton sent the recordings to the Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, Oakland County Executive David Coulter, other public officials and WXYZ.

Oakland County Chief Probate Judge Linda Hallmark suspended Ryan with pay and said the Judicial Tenure Commission “will decide whether to investigate it further.” The commission could determine the next level of discipline for Ryan.

“There is absolutely no place for harassment of any kind or for racist or homophobic language by anyone at Oakland County, especially by someone the public must be confident will act fairly and impartially. The alleged conduct and abhorrent comments made by Judge Ryan merited her removal from the Probate Court docket pending further investigation. I have confidence that the agencies reviewing this matter will treat it with the seriousness it deserves and will take further action if warranted,” Coulter said in a statement.

This is not the first time Ryan has made headlines while on the bench. In 2021, she was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence. Those charges were dropped in 2022, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ryan reportedly struck a man who identified her as his girlfriend during an argument, injuring his face. After the incident, she was evaluated by a nearby hospital, where she shouted obscenities at police officers and hospital staff and tried to escape from custody, the Detriot Free Press reports. She then told those who challenged her that she was a judge and would be “coming after” them, according to a police report obtained by the local paper.

It’s unclear why the case was dismissed.

Ryan’s attorneys told WXYZ she plans to fight the new allegations against her.

“We respect the authority of the Michigan Supreme Court. However, we look forward to vindicating Judge Ryan in the appropriate forum,” the attorney said in a statement.