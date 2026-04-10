‘You’re Delusional!’: Male Karen Claims He’s Ten Percent Black and Serves Up Word Salad After He’s Called Out on Racism, Video Shows

Being racially harassed while going about your day remains an unfortunate reality for Black women in 2026, even in upscale San Francisco neighborhoods.

A woman who goes by the handle “Mercedesalexand” on TikTok filmed an encounter with a male “Karen” in Noe Valley who banged on her cousin’s car window, allegedly damaging the windshield wipers.

A viral video shows a man being confronted. (Photo: X/@kevinblue345)

According to the video, Mercedes said the man and other white bystanders told the women they didn’t belong in that part of the city. She accused them of unprovoked, racially motivated harassment.

In the caption, Mercedes wrote: “Yt bystanders said we did not belong in the neighborhood and we need to go back to our neighborhood. Then this Karen had the audacity to say he’s Black.”

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When confronted on camera, the man suddenly tried to “play the victim,” and bounced from one excuse to another, first saying he was Black, then backtracking to admit he was Puerto Rican and was “10% Black,” then claiming Puerto Ricans are Black, and finally trying to outdo his alleged target by stating he was more oppressed than she was.

Neighborhood racist white man harasses black women by knocking on their car window for driving through the neighborhood, then play Victim After Harassing Black Women, calling 911 pic.twitter.com/5CYfV5U7Y2 — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) April 9, 2026

At some point during the verbal roller-coaster ride, he called the police on Mercedes and her cousin, warning them, “Cops will be here in a few minutes, you better get going.”

“You should get going because you’re the one who banged on her car,” one of the women responded. “And now you want to be a victim.”

Over the past few weeks, the video has been making the rounds online, drumming up tens of thousands of views. Commenters have been applauding the no-nonsense way the women called him out, literally laughing in his face and pushing back on his “10 percent Black” logic.

“You’re delusional,” said one of the women. “You present as a white man, sir.”

Despite stating the obvious, the man continued to serve up his word salad, asking the women if they were born in this country, then proclaiming, “I’m Puerto Rican, so I’m a second-class citizen, so I have less rights than you.” At one point, he dragged New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the argument, saying she would agree with him.

Mercedes captioned a follow-up video, “Just like a Karen to play victim after being the aggressor!”

“OMG !! This is horrible, and now I want to fight,” wrote one commenter.

The comment that got the most attention, however, was a prayer for Mercedes and her cousin, “Praying for your strength and peace of mind.”