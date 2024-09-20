‘Nobody Trust Oprah’: Oprah’s Kamala Harris Interview Sparks Chaos from Trump Fanatics, Forcing Her to Lock Down Comments

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey found herself in the crossfire of political backlash after hosting a high-profile livestream event with Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

While at the “Unite for America” rally on Sept. 19, featuring Hollywood heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Stiller via video, sought to rally support for Harris ahead of the 2024 election, the event quickly became a target for online criticism from Trump supporters.

Oprah Winfrey and Kamala Harris teamed up for monumental streaming event, but it was derailed on social media by Trump supporters. (Instagram/ @Oprah)

The reactions were so overwhelming on Winfrey’s first joint post with the former California attorney general that she disabled the comments on several Instagram posts promoting the event and a post wrap-up. Fans speculated the lock out was linked to the flood of negative reactions and hostile remarks, questioning the integrity of both women.

“There is so much at stake in this election—and each of us has work to do from now until Election Day,” read the post’s caption, which Harris published just hours before the event.

Harris also expressed her excitement about the opportunity to sit down with Winfrey, calling it a “one-of-a-kind livestream event” aimed at discussing their shared vision for a brighter future.

However, the comment section quickly devolved into a battleground for political rhetoric, with Trump supporters flooding in.

“One billionaire and one millionaire telling us we can’t trust the Rich,” read one comment, while another added, “This will be a pass. No more respect for Oprah and never had any for Kamala.”

The hostility grew as some users accused Harris of being disconnected from key national issues, like military strategy, with one remarking, “Harris doesn’t even know where our troops are. Disturbing! I know how I’m voting.”

The backlash also revived old critiques of Winfrey’s past associations.

“Oprah was besties with Donald Trump until he ran for president as a Republican. He didn’t change. She did,” said one user, referencing Winfrey’s once-friendly relationship with the former president.

Winfrey’s decision to disable the comments on her posts fueled further conspiracy theories.

“I WONDER Why Instagram Shut Off the Messages 4 Kamala….While Chatting with OPRAH… Hmmmmmm! They Didn’t Turn Off Pres. Trump’s with the Jewish Federation,” another user speculated.

The criticism didn’t stop there. Several comments mocked both women, accusing them of being out of touch with ordinary Americans.

One commentator pointed out, “The same way [Oprah] tried to sell her Weight Loss Plan for years and then turned around and used Ozempic when she decided to lose weight!!!! Please!!!!!! Not buying the bridge she’s trying to sell.”

One person said flatly, “Nobody trusts Oprah anymore, that’s a bad idea!!!”

Trust for the 18-time Emmy winner has waned over the years.

When Winfrey opened a school in South Africa in 2007 and one of the teachers was brought up on sexual assault charges, many blamed her.

Even when she attempted to raise money for people in Maui, Hawaii, people questioned her intentions and mocked her for using laypeople’s money while she sits on an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion.

Despite the pushback, Harris supporters rallied in the comments, defending the candidate’s policies.

The actual interview between Winfrey and Harris also stirred controversy, particularly over Harris’s admission of being a gun owner.

Oprah says she was surprised to hear Kamala Harris is a gun owner.



Harris: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” pic.twitter.com/1paBEwuuPX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 20, 2024

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” Harris bluntly told Winfrey, a revelation that appeared to surprise the “Beloved” actor and producer.

Winfrey, who has famously struggled to connect with everyday Americans on issues of wealth and class, also found herself in a bit of hot water when Harris shared her plan to offer tax relief for small businesses.

Another segment that seemed to speak to Winfrey’s disconnect to average people was about small business owners, and Harris’ plan to give start-ups $50K tax deduction in their pursuit to live the American dream with their own business.

When Harris mentioned the $50,000 tax deduction, Winfrey joked, “That’s a tiny business.” Harris responded, “A concept of a business,” leading to mixed reactions from MAGA maniacs about the billionaire’s perceived disconnect from regular Americans.

Still Harris-Walz supporters rallied on the X platform when clips were shared.

“Pay attention you moronic MAGA people. She’s got policies. Trump lies to you about promises. He will never keep,” one user fired back, pointing to Harris’s plans for small business owners, including a $50,000 tax deduction for start-ups.

“He still doesn’t have anything but a concept of a healthcare plan. He doesn’t have to worry about infrastructure because President Biden already took care of that. I’m voting for somebody that actually cares about me and not the billionaires. How about you?”

“For me, starting a small business becomes more of a reality if Kamala is elected and this is put into action. Especially with the decrease in interest rates,” added another.

While Trump supporters dominated much of the comment section, Harris’ base remained strong. Grassroots groups such as Latinas for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, and Win With Black Men joined in the online discussion, organizing calls and virtual events to bolster support for the candidate.

Harris’s campaign advisers reported that nearly 200,000 people signed up to watch the livestream on various apps, with almost 100,000 tuning in on YouTube. Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch were also heavily used to broadcast the event.

Despite the backlash, Harris’s team remains optimistic about her standing, with recent polls showing her leading Trump 47 percent to 42 percent. In key battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina, Harris holds the edge, while the two candidates remain tied in Arizona, according to Reuters.

Winfrey’s decision to disable the comment sections may have been an attempt to quell the negativity, but the episode underscores the deepening political divide as the 2024 election looms closer. It seems like the presidential race is just going to get nastier and nastier.