‘Black B—h!’: Michigan Postal Worker Takes Down Knife-Wielding Man with Pepper Spray After He Attacks Her for Putting Kamala Harris Flyer In His Mailbox

A 61-year-old white Michigan man faces charges following an apparent racially motivated attack on a Black female letter carrier who tried to put a political flyer in his mailbox that supported Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

According to investigators, Russell Frank Valleau, of Farmington Hills, became enraged when he observed the carrier delivering the vice president’s campaign card and marched up to her with a knife, saying he did not want that “Black b—ch” in his mailbox.

Valleau was arraigned Sept. 27 on charges of felony ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and was jailed on a $25,000 bond, according to reports.

Russell Frank Valleau (Photo: Farmington Hills Police Department)

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

During the confrontation, Valleau allegedly unleashed a barrage of racist and sexist slurs aimed at Harris and the letter carrier, calling her a “Black b—ch” before charging at her with the blade, police said.

The woman became afraid and defended herself with pepper spray, and Valleau stumbled away while she ran to safety.

Farmington Hills police showed up later and took Valleau down in a neighbor’s yard.

The unsettling incident comes as the 2024 campaign season heats up, with the November election just over a month away, while political flyers promoting both Harris and her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, were being distributed to voters across the nation.

After the attack, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald stressed that regardless of political beliefs, no one should be subjected to violence or threats.

“In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote,” she said, according to ABC News. “Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases.”

Separately, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King stressed that the department is committed to preventing attacks rooted in race, gender, or political beliefs and vowed to hold offenders accountable to keep the community safe and inclusive.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department is dedicated to preventing attacks based on race, gender or political affiliation,” King said, according to CBS News. “Such conduct is not tolerated in this great community and the Farmington Hills Police Department will use every resource to bring offenders to justice, ensuring the community remains a safe and welcoming place for all people.”