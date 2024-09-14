‘You’re Such A N—er!’: Racist Trump Supporter Allegedly Spat In Ex-NBA Wife’s Face Over Kamala Harris Poster In Store Window

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has launched a hate crimes investigation into a potential racially motivated attack on the celebrity ex-wife of disgraced former NBA star Jayson Williams.

The investigation follows an incident where Tanya Young Williams, a Black business owner in New York City, was allegedly assaulted and called the N-word by a white suspect who got angry over a political poster of Vice President Kamala Harris displayed in her store window.

NYPD officers arrested 76-year-old Juan Bernal on Sept. 7 on charges of third-degree assault in connection with the incident. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Tanya Young Williams says a man attacked her after taking issue with a Kamala Harris poster in her storefront’s window. (Photos: Getty Images, Facebook/Tanya Young Williams)

The altercation occurred Aug. 30 when a homeless man stopped by Tanya Luxury Fashion Boutique on West 72nd Street to complain about the window display, which featured a poster of the Democratic presidential nominee with her campaign slogan, “We’re not going back.”

The store owner, Tanya Young Williams, said she was standing in the doorway of the store when the man walked by and called her a “n—er.”

NYPD did not include the racial aspects of the alleged crime in its police report, leaving Williams uncertain about why this information was left out, according to ABC News.

Williams, a resident of the Upper West Side for the past six years, is a minor TV celebrity known for her appearance on VH1’s “Basketball Wives L.A.,” where she spoke about surviving domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband, Jayson Williams — the former NBA star who pleaded guilty to the accidental shooting death of his limousine driver in 2002.

In that case, 55-year-old Costas “Gus” Christofi was killed by a shotgun blast at Williams’ New Jersey mansion, where the basketball star had been hosting a charity event.

In 2004, Jayson Williams was acquitted of the most serious charges in the fatal shooting but was convicted on four counts of trying to cover up the crime. The jury also deadlocked on the charge of reckless manslaughter. Two years later, a judge ruled Williams could be retried on reckless manslaughter. Instead, Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and served 27 months in prison.

Two years before the shooting that killed Christofi, Jayson Williams and Tanya Young were married and later had two daughters. However, their marriage ended in 2011 due to Jayson Williams’ growing volatility, which contributed to mounting personal struggles.

Though Tanya Williams had moved beyond her personal trials with her ex-spouse, another life-changing episode sprang up just two weeks ago when she faced an unprovoked attack from a complete stranger who got triggered by a poster of Kamala Harris.

The suspect reportedly confronted Williams, demanding that she put up a poster of Republican candidate Donald Trump instead. After this, the man allegedly began hurling racial slurs and then started spitting in Williams’ direction.

“I’m a supporter of Kamala Harris. We have a poster of her in the window and some of our designed merch to support her,” said Williams, adding that people frequently stop by to take selfies with the poster outside. “It’s been a good experience for a lot of people.”

The confrontation began when the suspect, who initially walked by the store, circled back and told the owner, “You shouldn’t have Kamala in the window. You should have Trump,” according to ABC News.

Williams initially thought it was only casual banter and responded with a smile, saying, “I’m supporting Kamala.”

However, the conversation intensified when the man asked, “Well, why are you supporting her?”

Aiming to avoid a confrontation and keep the situation calm, Williams said she maintained her smile and reiterated her support for Kamala Harris. With customers present, she was also keen to keep the man outside.

“Kamala is not going to help the Blacks,” the man said, according to Williams.

The stranger escalated when Williams refused to argue.

“You people, no one can talk to you,” he shouted before barking racial slurs at Williams. “You’re such a n—er. Kamala doesn’t help the n—ers,” he ranted. “You people don’t deserve to be here.”

At that point, the man shockingly spits in Williams’ face.

Williams was furious but managed to restrain herself from “knocking him the hell out,” she said. “How will this impact my children? How will this impact my business? How will this impact my tomorrow? Literally, in a fleeting moment, all those thoughts came.”

Williams grabbed the man to prevent him from attacking further.

During the fight, Williams urged bystanders to call the police while she tried to fend off the attacker. According to police, Williams pushed the man away, but that’s when he retaliated by shoving her into a wall, injuring the back of her head.

After the altercation, several passersby and a nearby worker approached to check on Williams, visibly shocked by what they had witnessed.

Photos taken by one witness at the scene later helped to identify the suspect.

The man wore a white Trump T-shirt, black shorts, sandals, and a “We Stand with Israel” pin, which was torn off along with part of his shirt during the altercation.

The district attorney confirmed that its Hate Crimes Unit was investigating the matter.

Bernal told news outlets that he planned on finding a lawyer to fight the charges.

Williams said she was unfazed after the incident.

“I realized that this was the first time in my life that anyone had ever called me the N-word to my face. And it didn’t sting.”

Williams, who also works as a legal correspondent, university lecturer, and journalist, stated she has no intention of removing the Kamala Harris sign she designed or the Kamala T-shirts and tote bags displayed in the window, which she sells for $20 each.