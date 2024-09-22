‘That’s What I Was Told’: Janet Jackson Forced to Apologize for Outrageous Claims Kamala Harris’ Father Is ‘White’

In a recent interview promoting her first European tour since 2011, Janet Jackson made controversial comments about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris that sent fans reeling. Now she’s apologizing for the misunderstanding.

Janet Jackson has been living in Great Britain for the past eight years, close to her ex-husband, billionaire Wissam Al Mana, with whom she co-parents their 7-year-old son, Eissa. Her distance from the United States, however, appears to have left her somewhat disconnected from American politics.

During her conversation with The Guardian’s Nosheen Iqbal, Jackson echoed a familiar Republican talking point, incorrectly claiming that Harris is “not Black” and has a “white father.”

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard… that she’s Indian,” Jackson remarked.

Iqbal, who is of Indian descent, quickly corrected her, saying, “Well, she’s both.”

Singer Janet Jackson regurgitates Trump’s talking point that Kamala Harris is not Black and has a White Father. (@JanetJackson/Instagram; AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Undeterred, Jackson responded, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Contrary to Jackson’s claims, Harris’ father is not white.

Donald Harris, a Jamaican-born, retired Stanford University economist, is Black with some mixed ancestry stemming from the Caribbean’s history of slavery and colonization.

As reported by the Irish Times, one of his ancestors and her four-time-great grandfather, Hamilton Brown, was an Irish slave owner.

When corrected, Jackson responded, “I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem,” referring to the aftermath of the high stakes election.

Jackson’s remarks sparked widespread criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many fans expressing disappointment.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer, known for her activism against racism, found herself trending, with users blasting her for spreading misinformation.

One X user said, “We have to have an internal family meeting!”

Another added, “So, she’s loudly proudly uninformed… what’s disgrace.”

A third commented, “I miss the time before social media when we never knew how truly stupid celebrities were.”

One more fan tweeted, “Janet Jacksonnnnnn! Whyyyyyy!”

The backlash extended even further, with one person suggesting that her late brother, Michael Jackson, would be disappointed by her comments: “How embarrassing.”

Some believe that her brother, Randy Jackson, may be influencing her views.

Randy, who is four years older and her partner at Rhythm Nation Records, is an outspoken Trump supporter. In 2020, he tweeted, “My friend sent me this and I thought it was so important to watch – ‘I was voting for Biden but this changed my mind to Trump.”

My friend sent me this and I thought it was so important to watch – “I was voting for Biden but this changed my mind to Trump” https://t.co/Q0OuZg6dc2 via @YouTube — Randy Jackson (@randyjackson8) October 31, 2020

Randy’s own daughter, Stevanna Jackson, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101,” allegedly criticized her father’s political views on her Instagram story, stating, “You have always been on the wrong side of history. As a father, as an uncle, as a brother, as a husband, as a friend.”

She continued, “That’s the saddest thing about you… Not even your legacy will remember you kindly.”

In 2020, Randy Jackson supported Trump’s campaign. He is still very close to Janet. They live and work together in London. Look what Randy’s own daughter Steveanna Jackson had to say about her father when he supported Trump… pic.twitter.com/FFzJV03Rc4 — Jackson Family’s Timeline (@JacksonDynasty_) September 21, 2024

Jackson Family’s Timeline, a longtime Jackson family fan, who captured the story four years ago, noted his disappointment with the “Pleasure Principle” singer’s statement, “I just wish Janet wouldn’t do no more interviews if it’s to repeat Randy’s MAGA nonsense.”

Following thousands of tweets about Jackson’s statement on Harris, the singer has finally responded.

A statement was given to Buzzfeed via her manager, Mo Elmasri.

“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman. Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse.”

The statement concluded with, “We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”