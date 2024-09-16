‘What About the Girls In Your South African School?’: Oprah Winfrey Under Fire Over Allegations About Her Controversial Leadership Academy Amid Criticism of Her Political Affairs

Oprah Winfrey became a trending topic on social media on multiple social media platforms on Sept. 16. The billionaire’s upcoming livestream with Vice President Kamala Harris ignited negative reactions from conservatives.

The “Unite for America” event will feature Winfrey, Harris, and representatives from over 100 Democratic-leaning grassroots organizations. Winfrey uploaded an announcement video on the @oprahdaily TikTok account.

“This is going to be so exciting, bringing all the diverse groups across the country together, Winfrey, 70, stated on the social media platform.

Oprah Winfrey’s support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris triggered right-wing social media users to bring up rumors and accusations connected to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa. (Photo: @oprah/Instagram)

The OWN founder added, “Everybody coming together for what I think is going to be one of the biggest voting rallies ever held.”

Winfrey formally endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by giving a surprise speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August. Whenever the former talk show host shows support for Harris, followers of Republican nominee and MAGA leader Donald Trump go on the attack.

In light of Oprah trending online, Trump loyalists began referencing a scandal connected to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy. The South African boarding school faced physical and sexual abuse allegations in the late 2000s.

“Where are all the missing children???” one self-described MAGA member asked on X in response to the “Unite for America” livestream. Someone else tweeted, “Oprah, what about the girls in your South African school, huh?”

An Oprah backer posted, “No girl disappeared but girls were sexually abused at that school. As we know Oprah she is a survivor of abuse so she jumped on the plane to South Africa and made sure the person who did it, was arrested. Why do you want her to be evil so bad? Because she’s a billionaire?”

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls was established in South Africa’s Gauteng Province in Jan. 2007. Later that year, multiple students accused a dorm matron of physical and sexual abuse.

Winfrey apologized to parents of Leadership Academy students following the allegations involving a school employee. She also visited the location to speak directly to the community.

In Oct. 2010, Tiny Makopo was acquitted of all 14 charges related to the molestation accusations. Additionally, Winfrey settled a defamation lawsuit with former headmistress Lerato Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane who was fired as a result of the abuse controversy.

Winfrey has followed the progress of some of the Leadership Academy graduates beyond their time at the school. In June 2024, she celebrated one of her “daughter-girls” earning a Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University.

“I’ve been to 22 graduations for all my daughter-girls who came from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa to colleges and universities across the United States,” “The Color Purple” star wrote in a June 17-dated Instagram caption.

The Oprah Winfrey-hosted “Unite for America” virtual rally will be presented in collaboration with the Win With Black Women volunteer network on Sept. 19. The livestream begins at 8 pm ET on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch.