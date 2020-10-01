‘We Will Always Love You’: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Baby Following Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning their son Jack’s death after the model suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss on Wednesday, Sept 30.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Chrissy shared the devastating news with her 31.7 million fans. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the “Bring The Funny” judge began her post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34 year old said that the couple before now had not decided on their children’s name until the very last moment, usually right before leaving the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Chrissy wrote. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 2-year-old son Miles Theodore.

The author penned a sweet message to her late son, writing, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.” Chrissy thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes as they go through this trying time. She concluded her statement writing, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out.” She added, “But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Chrissy also shared the news on her Twitter account, writing, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.” John also shared his wife’s statement on his own Twitter account and wrote, “We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Fans and celebrity friends gathered in the comments section to show their support for the couple, including actress Gabrielle Union who wrote, “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

Actress Viola Davis also left a sweet message saying, “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love…and more…🙏🏿🙏🏿💛💛.”

The tragic news comes just one month after the couple revealed that they were expecting their third child. During an appearance on the “Today” show, John said that their pregnancy was “a little quarantine surprise.”