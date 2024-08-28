‘Send Them to Me’: Simone Biles’ Adoptive Dad Reveals Painful Story of How He Saved Gymnast from Mother’s Drug Crisis In Resurfaced Interview

While on the journey to becoming the most decorated U.S. gymnast, Simone Biles has always remembered to give her parents their praise for helping her become who she is today.

Her parents Ronald, who is also her biological grandfather and his wife of more than 40 years, Nellie, adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria, after their mom lost custody of the pair and their other siblings because of her drug addiction.

Simone’s biological mother, Shanon, came out two weeks ago stating that she wants to reconnect with the world-renowned gymnast but she’s waiting for Simone to reach out to her. first after failed attempts.

Shanon explained that she received updates on how Simone’s doing through her father in an interview with The Daily Mail, which wasn’t always the case, as their relationship was once skewed.

She claims that once Ronald got custody of her girls the communication between them decreased and he “flipped a switch on [her].” The recent Biles’ family drama being exposed resurfaced on the internet and in the current news cycle due to a 2016 interview, where the now-75-year-old Ronald as he explains how adopted two of his grandchildren.

Ronald shared with the Houston Chronicle in 2016 how a calll from a social worker

led to all four of Shanon’s children living with him and Nellie at the time.

“I got a call from a social worker, and my response was ‘Send them to me.’ That would have been in July or August 1999. We finally got them in March 2000,” he revealed. “The oldest was 10, her brother was 8, Simone was 3 and Adria, the youngest, was 13 months.”

After Shanon and Simone’s dad lost their parental rights due to substance abuse, the two eldest children were sent to live with Ronald’s sister in Ohio.

Whether it was their young age or their immediate comfort, Simone said there was never a hesitation with her and her sister to call their grandparents “mom” and “dad.”

In regards to Nellie, Ronald’s wife, Simone said, “​​She’s the greatest mom. Any one of us can say that, but mine is the best. She’s so cute and carefree. She and my dad are my biggest supporters.”

Ronald and Nellie made it clear in the interview that they were supportive of the idea of Simone and Adria having a relationship with their birth mother. Simone herself even said at the time that her mom would reach out to her “around holidays and stuff.” She would even call and say things like “’Happy birthday, Simone,’ and ‘happy Valentine’s Day, Simone.’ Just short things.”

But now, eight years later, Shanon claims she’s ready to build a better bond with her daughter.

“I want to let her know I love her,” Shanon said this month to The Daily Mail, “and I’m very proud of her. But I’m still waiting.” Despite having a “direct number” for Simone, Shanon admits that she “won’t use it” because she doesn’t want to force it. She said, “I want her to reach out to me. She’s 27 now. She’s married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her. You can’t push anybody.”

Simone has yet to respond to Shanon’s plea.