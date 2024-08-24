‘She Needs to Stop’: Iyanla Vanzant’s Shocking Explanation for Bill Cosby’s Alleged Crimes Strikes a Nerve With Fans

In an installment of the “Counsel Culture” show, Iyanla Vanzant and host Nick Cannon explore the nuanced conversation about Black men, especially famous Black men, and their ability to heal in the public eye.

On Aug. 11, Cannon shared an unreleased clip from the February 2024 sit-down, titled “Healing In Public,” in which the two discussed whether comedian/actor Bill Cosby could possibly heal from his demons.

“We got some demons,” Cannon said before ultimately asking Vanzant “how to deal” with them. She replied. “Well, first of all, don’t call them demons and judge them bad or wrong. All things are lessons that God would have us learn.” Cannon later retorted, “I think we have to call them what they are. Bill Cosby got some demons.”

Author and life coach Iyanla Vanzant (left) shares empathy for Bill Cosby (right). (Photo: The Counsel Culture Show/YouTube, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

The “demons” Cannon was likely referring to were the multiple allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting women between 1965 and 2004. In 2018, Cosby, who admitted to having casual sex with women and involving the sedative Quaalude, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison, however in 2021, his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for violations of his due process rights.

According to Cannon, Cosby had to have been dealing with “demons” to have behaved in such a manner for so many years. However, Vanzant did not see it fit to put all the blame on him.

“Is that a demon, or is that a broken little boy who became a wounded man who became purposeful to make people money. So they exploited his weaknesses and kept them silent for their own benefit?” Vanzant said, questioning Cannon’s thoughts about the comedy legend. She quickly clarified that she did not justify anything he allegedly did but prompted people to look deeper. “Was he a broke little boy? Do we know who diddled him? Do we know what his ache was?” she asked.

The two traded idealistic roles Cosby gained throughout his illustrious career before agreeing that possibly no one ever asked him, “How do you feel?”

The comments from the Instagram post sharing the clip presented various thoughts on Vanzant’s and Cannon’s perspectives.

One follower saw Cannon’s perspective about taking responsibility, “I mean i gotta roll with Nick on this one!! Them bad spirits known to linger… and right is right and wrong is wrong at some point you have to know better. Learn to battle them demons!!!!”

While another felt Cosby had the financial access to much-needed help. “He had millions of dollars to seek help. He wasn’t a slave who was sent out to work for others. She needs to stop.”

Another viewed Cannon’s resistance to Vanzant’s reasoning as avoiding his own inner healing. “She spoke truth to power. If you don’t heal the hurt little boy, he will become a wounded man that 95% of his actions are from a child’s perspective. Judging like that Nick without the full scope expose your wounds homie. He let you down because someone let little Nick down.”

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a life coach and psychologist who appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom, sided with Vanzant. “They used his pain and trauma for entertainment and when THEY seen it fit, they use that same pain and trauma to exploit him. This is a common narrative for many black men. Great insight @iyanlavanzant.”

Several of the comments did not agree or disagree with Cannon or Vanzant. Still, they applauded the conversation and how the two handled it.