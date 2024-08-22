‘Don’t Make the Chicago Come Out of Michelle’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Under Attack for Being ‘Inappropriate’ with Barack Obama

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas is in deep water with some President Barack Obama fans.

Navarro-Cárdenas uploaded a two-photo post on X of her and her dog ChaCha embracing the former president backstage on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. One photo shows the Republican commentator with her hand on his chest, and the other shows her giving Obama an air kiss on the cheek.

In the caption she gave some context to the first photo writing, “Somebody had to fix his tie. So Chacha and I pitched-in.”

Ana Navarro, co-host of. “The View” gets dragged online for being too handsy during interaction with former President Barack Obama. (Photos: The View” Screenshot/YouTube; The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

While Navarro-Cárdenas, who’s been married to Al Cárdenas since 2019, may have had good intentions with her post and with fixing Obama’s tie, it didn’t seem to go over with some of his supporters, namely media strategist April Reign.

Reign took no time to condemn Navarro-Cárdenas’ behavior on X, writing, “Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said,” referencing the 1998 song “Are You That Somebody” by deceased singer Aaliyah.

She continued, “You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses.”

But Reign, who is the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and movement, did not stop there with her wrath.

She followed up with another X post, writing, “Because what you NOT gon do is imply YOU needed to fix his tie, when Michelle was right around the corner in the green room. You and your purse dog need to remember your place, and it’s not within tie distance of our POTUS. Like literally how dare you.”

Online bystanders of the posts felt Reign might be overreacting to the photos and thus turning it into a bigger situation than what it needed to be. But others agreed with her sentiments and felt the photos were not only inappropriate but some thought they were disrespectful to Obama’s wife, former first lady, Michelle Obama.

In the comments of the repost, one person warned her, “Baby please don’t make the Chicago come out of Michelle…I understand but please don’t.”

Another person who also quoted Navarro’s tweet said, “The blatant disrespect that non black women show towards black women…even those with the platforms…is wild. This man ADORES his wife, and you found it ideal to purposefully flirt with him and post it to the internet.

Another critic said, “Not that it matters, but I remember her being very critical of him when he was in office. Now she’s the fixer? Lol.”

Others who thought Navarro-Cárdenas was just trying to be helpful wrote, “Colleagues help each other out at a moments notice. Michelle is not worried about anyone else with regard to her husband. People are so unnecessarily messy,” and “This ain’t that deep. It’s not like she was hitting on them. She was just fixing the Manns tie. Next!”

Similarly to Obama and his wife Michelle, Navarro-Cárdenas was in attendance for DNC’s second night to give her own speech in support of the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In it, she told a personal part of her history to take a stab at the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, and explain what America could look like in the future under his administration.

“Donald Trump and his minions call Kamala a communist. I know communism. I fled communism from Nicaragua when I was 8 years old,” Navarro-Cárdenas said, before adding, “And let me tell you what communist dictators do. And it’s never just for one day. They attack the free press. They call them the enemy of the people.”

In a summarized version of her speech she also said communists “put their unqualified relatives in cushy government jobs so they can get rich off their positions … and they refuse to accept legitimate elections when they lose and call for violence.”

Navarro-Cárdenas then asked the crowd, “Do any of those things sound familiar? Is there anybody running for president who reminds you of that?” referring to Donald Trump.

The fourth and final day of the DNC takes place on Aug. 22, with appearances from Democratic officials like Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the vice president herself when she gives her acceptance speech. The main programming is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.