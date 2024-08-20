‘We Almost Lost Him’: Concerned Texas Mother Suspects Poisoning of Son Who Was Found Unconscious and Foaming at the Mouth After Mysteriously Wandering Away from School

It’s been one week since Chandra Weekley’s 12-year-old son was found unresponsive with his mouth foaming after leaving school in suburban Dallas, and she still hasn’t received any answers as to what happened to him.

But her son, Tristan Weekley, remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit after a toxicologist determined the boy had ingested acetone, a chemical compound used in nail polish remover and paint thinner, which can cause drowsiness and confusion in humans if ingested in large amounts.

All she knows is what her son told her hours after he had been found and transported to the hospital. The mom says Tristan told her he had been approached by a woman inside Wester Middle School in Frisco, who offered him ice cream. But when he declined her offer, the woman smashed the ice cream into his face.

“My son stated that a women approached him by the bathroom inside of the school,” Weekley explained in a video interview with Smash Da Topic, the second of two interviews.

“My son said she approached him inside the school, and she asked him to come here. And he said she wasn’t a teacher, but she does work for the school.”

Weekley says a school security camera shows her son was in the cafeteria minutes before class was dismissed at 3:45 p.m. before walking out of the school and removing his backpack, allowing it to fall on the ground. He then started running in one direction before changing course and running in another direction.

He was found collapsed on someone’s front porch, about a 20-minute walk away from the school in a completely different direction from their home.

“Help me, I don’t know anyone, is what he told the residents of the home before collapsing,” Weekley said in the first Smash Da Topic video interview about what her son told the home’s residents.

She said she has retained an attorney. Atlanta Black Star has reached out to Weekley, but numerous attempts have been unsuccessful. However, local station CBS Texas has reportedly reviewed Tristan’s medical test results.

“All I can say is that the truth will come out,” she said. “My attorney is on it.”

Response from School and Police

Both Wester Middle School and the Frisco Police Department released statements on Monday confirming they are investigating the situation while insinuating that nothing criminal took place on campus – contradicting the boy’s allegations that he was approached by a woman with ice cream inside the school.

Here is an excerpt from the statement released by Frisco police:

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we are still trying to determine what transpired. Frisco PD was in contact with the family last week, and investigators, as well as our School Resource Officers, have spoken to them on a number of occasions and obtained a statement from the child. As part of the investigation, we hope to determine why he chose to leave campus after the bell, as opposed to going to meet his prearranged ride home. Frisco PD currently has no evidence yet to support anything criminal in this matter.

The police department has instructed Atlanta Black Star to obtain Weekley’s signature before releasing the police report, as the victim is a juvenile.

And here is an excerpt from the statement released by Wester Middle School Principal Katie Granado:

In this case, our campus administration has worked in conjunction with the Frisco Police Department. At this time, there is limited information that we can share about any particular student due to privacy concerns as well as an ongoing investigation by Frisco PD. However, we can share that evidence shows the student left [the] district property safely during dismissal and without concern.

But something obviously happened to the boy that day because he was acting completely normal when he left home for school that morning, and now he is struggling to remain alive, according to his mother.

“We almost lost him,” Weekley said in the first video interview with Smash Da Topic. “His heart, they said, went up to 170.”

First Week of School

Like many parents, Weekley proudly posted a photo of her son and daughter on Facebook commemorating their first day of school on August 12.

It was Tristan’s first day at Wester Middle School, and the photo shows her son and daughter holding up their hands in a peace sign.

But things took a drastic turn for the worse the following day when he was found collapsed on somebody’s doorstep and transported to the hospital, where he has remained since.

Weekley said she had told her son to wait for her across the street from the school after school was dismissed, where she was supposed to pick him up.

But when she pulled up to the school at 3:55 p.m., ten minutes after school had let out, he was nowhere to be found. She figured he may have been walking home, so she called her boyfriend at home and asked him to drive the route from the home to the school in the hopes of finding him.

But there was still no sign of him an hour later, so she called 911 to report her son missing. She said a dispatcher placed her on hold for more than 15 minutes before returning to her call and allowing her to speak with a police officer at the scene who informed her they found a boy matching her son’s description, but they were not sure it was him.

“Are you sure your kid is not special needs because he is foaming at the mouth and he is not speaking,” she says the officer told her.

When she told him her son did not have special needs, they assumed it was another child but she knew it was her son because they described his clothes, including the Batman underwear he wore that day.

About five hours later, at the hospital, after he had regained consciousness, her son told her the story about the woman with the ice cream, which she believes was the foam that was described coming from his mouth.

“What my son told me matched why he was so erratic to walk through that cafeteria as fast as he did, put his backpack down and started running,” she said.

“He was in danger. He knew he was in danger.”

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.