‘How About If I Destroy Your Car?’: Video Shows White New Jersey Man Threaten to Smash Black Jogger’s Car, Call Him the N-word In Racist Outburst

A video of a white man telling off a Black man in a racist outburst in New Jersey is making the rounds on social media.

The video was first posted by social user @incredibam, who recorded his encounter with a white Mini Cooper driver in the parking lot of a public park in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Two of the internet’s most famous online sleuths, @TizzyEnt and @thatdaneshguy, reposted the footage, which earned thousands of reposts and shares.

A viral video shows a white Mini Cooper driver threatening to destroy a Black jogger’s car and call him the n-word during an encounter in a public park in New Jersey. (Photos: X/@TizzyEnt) *Note: The right photo was digitally altered to remove the license plate number.

The video, “Just trying to go for a run!” shows a man in a red 1692 shirt ranting at a Black man who arrives at a park to go for a jog.

“And your little lives matter, kiss my a**,” the man is heard saying. “You’re lucky I don’t f***ing beat you, b****,” he adds before getting in his blue Mini Cooper and driving away.

As he pulls away, the man yells out his driver’s side window, “How about if I destroy your car? Yeah!”

Viewers can see the blue Mini Cooper looping around the lot toward the exit and its driver continuing to yell threats as he prepares to leave.

“I’m gonna come back here with a baseball bat and smash your windshield!” the white driver shouts.

“OK, it’s been recorded. It’s on recording,” the man behind the camera states.

When the unidentified driver finally exits the lot and turns on the street, he yells one last word at the man recording him in an effort to have the final say: “N****r!”

Many people who viewed the video on various social platforms left comments expressing disdain in light of the man’s racist behavior.

“This the intangible cost of racism,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Racism makes it just exhausting to navigate through the world.”

“Makes me so mad what has happened to the country,” another person wrote.

It’s unclear what started the altercation, but the unidentified man rants through most of the 50-second video. Many commenters mentioned that the year 1692 printed on his shirt points to the year the witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, began. More than two dozen women, men, and children were wrongly accused and convicted of witchcraft and subsequently executed and imprisoned.