‘Tormented That Girl for Two Olympics’: Gabby Douglas Fans Do a Double-Take as She Debuts New Look After Simone Biles’ Clapback to Hair Critics

As the world zooms in on Simone Biles’ road to the international games after overcoming years of emotional trauma from people teasing the Olympic gold medalist about her hair — Gabby Douglas, who also faced criticism for her hair, has had what fans call a glow-up moment.

It’s significant to note that before social media dragged Biles for her coarse edges critics were just as mean when talking about the 2012 triple gold medalist.

“What’s wrong with my hair?” Gabby rhetorically asked during a 2012 interview with CBS.

Around the time of her epic year, when she won the individual all-around women’s gymnastics gold medal at the Olympics, Gabby said that people would cyberbully her, tearing her down because of her kinky hair that may have looked unkempt after she sweated it out after rocking her competition and representing the nation on the highest level.

“I’m like, ‘I just made history and people are focused on my hair?’ It can be bald or short, it doesn’t matter about [my] hair. Nothing is going to change,” she continued. “I’m going to wear my hair like this during beam and bar finals. You might as well just stop talking about it.”

Years later, her fans did not forget either.

One X user wrote, “The sad thing is they did it to Gabby Douglas during her Olympic run too. Imagine seeing the most elite athletes of our time competing at the highest level and choosing to be hyper focused on their hair.”

Another said, “There’s actually a whole segment in netflix’s Simone [Biles] documentary about Simone, Dominique dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Betty Okino about the history of black girls hair within artistic gymnastics alone if anyone is curious as to see just how much of a pattern this is.”

However, the conversation about Gabby’s hair today is very much different.

On Aug. 1, as the Paris Games continue and Biles has gone viral for her performances weeks after hitting back in an Elle article about the hair criticism, Douglas decided to reveal a new look .

She posted a photo of herself in the back seat of a car, wearing long black bundles and full beat on her face.

More swarm her comment section applauding her looks, saying how stunning and “beautiful” she looks.

“Oh my goodness! You’ve grown into a beautiful woman!” one comment read. Another said, “Wow still amazing…Still beautiful….most importantly, Still Gabby! Shine Goddess.”

Someone else wrote, “You absolutely glow from the inside out, just in case no one told you today how beautiful you are.”

Touching on the public scrutiny she faced, one person added, “Much respect and love for you Gabby. Like so many others, you’ve endured and courageously stood on one of the largest platforms in athletic history. The first African-American & Woman of any Color to win the Olympics All Around Title. Although you’ve accomplished & have achieved so much more than that, we will never forget that moment.”

While many talked about how beautiful she is on the outside, some called her out for not congratulating the current US Women’s Olympic team, invoking the mean girl rumors that haunted her back in the 2016. After Biles won the individual all-round competition in Rio, Douglas did not celebrate as proudly like the rest of the team.

People said she looked like a “hater” because she was no longer the big shot on the squad. This alleged poor sportsmanship seemed to creep into the comment section of her glamour shot.

One observer said, “It really makes me sad to see that you didn’t support your team this year in any sort of way. I see that you have it posted about what’s going on in the Olympics. Literally stood next to Simone and watch her grow up to be the woman she is today and you’re not going to show support to the US team.”

“You looking nice ! Big big fan of urs,” another fan wrote, adding, “I wish u would congratulate team USA just to show good sportsmanship I say this respectfully no harm meant please.”

On X, someone else wrote, “It dawns on me that we threw out Gabby Douglas with the quickness when Simone popped up. Tormented that girl for her hair two entire Olympics and threw her away the minute a new black girl showed up.”

While many in social media and the press have tried to pit the two champions against each other, they’ve maintained that they are friends amid the rumors of division.

Gabby douglas walked so simone biles can run,” a post on X read.

Team USA also does not fall into the trap of the fabricated rivalry, giving both ladies flowers in one of its latest posts celebrating the legacy of champions.

