‘It Is Going to Take More Than Physical Illusions to Make Us Forget’: Unrecognizable Chef Paula Deen Attempts to Make Another Comeback After Weight Loss and Being Fired Over N-Word Scandal

Fans believe Paula Deen’s dramatic weight loss could be the precursor to a major comeback attempt years after the famous television chef’s racial slur controversy.

“She would like to turn back the clock in terms of mistakes she made in the past but can’t, so she’s focused on living her healthiest life,” an unnamed source told Closer about Deen’s apparent change of heart.

In June 2013, Lisa Jackson, a former employee at the Savannah restaurant co-owned by Paula Deen and her brother Bubba Hiers, sued Deen and the establishment for racial and sexual discrimination.

Fans believe Paula Deen is making a comeback like Martha Stewart following public attention. (Photos: @pauladeen/Instagram; @marthastewart/Instagram)

Jackson accused “The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook” author of making derogatory remarks about African Americans. Deen admitted later in a deposition that she used the N-word numerous times throughout her life.

A federal judge in Georgia later dismissed the racial discrimination claims because Jackson and Deen are both white women. The sexual harassment case was eventually settled out of court, though details of the settlement remain private.

“I am pleased that the Judge dismissed the race claims and I am looking forward to getting this behind me, now that the remaining claims have been resolved,” Deen said in a statement at the time, according to ABC News.

The Closer insider also revealed that Dean lost 50 pounds by avoiding her once-infamous, grease-filled recipes. She also reportedly cut back on carbs and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2009 which also inspired her lifestyle changes.

“I remember her always starting off a recipe with, ‘Okay first we’ll melt a 1/2 cup [of] butter….’ Her recipes were like a clothespin on your aorta,” one person wrote in the Yahoo Entertainment comment section.

Other reactors expressed disbelief that Deen’s body transformation was the result of just a change in diet. While additional internet users voiced concern about the 77-year-old celebrity cook’s new look.

“Why can’t we just say Ozempic? Apparently the vast majority of people particularly celebrities are losing tons of weight and pretending that it was a great diet. No, people Paula’s age (and mine thank you) rarely lose that kind of weight just pushing back those carbs,” a commenter wrote.

Someone posted, “I don’t want to pile on with the horrible and hateful comments I see here, BUT she looked so much better before the weight loss. In short, she looks terrible. But if she feels better that’s more important and good for her.”

The insider also compared Deen to another celebrity who rebuilt her brand after public ridicule for her behavior. “It would give her a thrill to topple people like Martha Stewart, but frankly she hasn’t the time or heart for that kind of petty stuff anymore,” they stated.

So I just found out Martha Stewart and Paula Deen are two different people https://t.co/BuYTk0hZsy — TRADE IN CHARGE 💂🏾‍♂️ (@_KOREYWITHAK) June 18, 2024

In the 1990s Stewart, 82, became famous as the creator of the “Martha Stewart Living” food and home decorating magazine that was later translated into a syndicated TV program. She released dozens of books, such as her “Entertaining” cookbooks as well.

That same New Jersey-born businesswoman also served five months in federal prison between 2004 and 2005 after being found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges connected to the ImClone stock trading scandal.

Like Deen, Stewart’s case was highly publicized therefore it was unable to avoid in the public. She often spoke about her prison release in various interviews, where she made a public apology to the victims impacted by the scandal and her mistakes. Three years later, she met rapper Snoop Dogg, who appeared on her cooking show. The two have built a solid friendship and fans enjoy their on-screen magic that led to co-hosting a celebrity cooking show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck DinnerParty” on VH1.

However, Stewart managed to rehab her public image following her time behind bars. A May 2024 article by Forbes laid out how the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder’s “redemption story” through transparency and remaining relatable.

But Deen’s attempt at forgiveness will likely be more difficult than Stewart’s turnaround. Social media users have continued to blast the Georgia resident for her N-word admission in response to before-and-after photos of the southerner.

“Nah baby that comes from injecting melted butter into your veins like a damn hemophiliac,” an X user tweeted. One person joked, “I should NOT be laughing like this but baby I bet she wish she had our melanin now!”

More people jumped into the replies with funny remarks and jokes. However, Deen had her backers.

For example, one supporter suggested, “Not a fan of hers, but in fairness comparing a old done up photo shopped marketing picture to one of an almost 80 year old now everyday cellphone pick. Big difference.”

An X user with two American flag emojis in their bio wrote, “SMH. Yeah has nothing to do with just naturally growing old. She’s 77 yrs old. Because no one ages unless they’re racist according to you.” Another added, “Her behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable.”