‘Some People Are So Desperate’: ‘The Facts of Life’ Fans Point to Kim Fields as the ‘Greedy B–ch’ Mindy Cohn Claims Ruined Chances of Reboot Because Tootie Wanted a Spinoff

A classic show almost made its way back to television. “The Facts of Life” actress Mindy Cohn claims plans for a reboot of the 1980s sitcom were halted because a “greedy” co-star backed out over money.

Mindy Cohn played Natalie Green on “The Facts of Life” for nine seasons on NBC. The program also featured Nancy McKeon (Jo Polniaczek), Lisa Whelchel (Blair Warner), Kim Fields (Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey), and the late Charlotte Rae (Edna Garrett). All four ladies participated in the show’s reunion in 2001.

Cohn appeared on the July 19 episode of Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” earlier this month, where she claimed an unnamed person “went behind our backs” and caused the revival’s cancellation.

Fans believe “The Facts of Life” actress Mindy Cohn blames former co-star Kim Fields from blocking a reboot of the classic sitcom. (Photo: @mindycohn/Instagram, @kimfieldsofficial/Instagram)

“Some people are so desperate for either money or fame that it causes them to do things that to me, I guess, I’m still not that jaded. It shocks me,” Cohn said.

In addition, the 58-year-old L.A. native alleged the holdout attempted to land a solo spinoff show rather than commit to “The Facts of Life” reboot. Cohn agreed with “Jeff Lewis Live” guest Michael Hitchcock when he called the former cast mate a “greedy b— h.”

The Loyola Marymount University graduate continued, “You’re going to do that over money or that over becoming famous? It always just kind of freaks me out that people will do that. Throw friendships, deep true friendships, under the bus for a dollar.”

Many online fans began to speculate that Cohn was talking about Fields as the cast member who declined the gig. In response, YouTube commenters expressed appreciation for Fields.

“It can only be Kim Fields. She’s the only one that has stayed famous. Out of the ‘four’ women. Kim is the only star. Mindy should know, It’s called show ‘Business’ not show ‘Friendship’. People got bills to pay,” one person wrote in the comments of a YouTube video.

Another supporter added, “I’m thinking it was Kim. It seems out of character for her but she has steadily been working and producing. I think she is the only one that can intelligently negotiate a contract.”

In addition, someone in disbelief wrote, “Kim Fields has been booked and busy since her childhood so we know it’s not her. Not acknowledging that is weird.”

Some critics pointed the finger at another character, writing, “It seems to be Lisa Whelchel that played Blair. Mindy stated many times how Kim and Nancy talk so often and how she admires them.”

“The only one that would be qualified for their own sitcom is Kim Fields (‘Tootie’ & ‘Regine’). Proven excellence,” one person wrote.

One X user took screenshots from Cohn’s Instagram page, noting the last time she socially interacted with her castmates.



“If you look at Mindy’s IG you can see she declares her love for Nancy McKeon on April 4, 2024 and another of her, Nancy, and Lisa Whelchel together on the DB show from Feb 22, 2024. Her last post about Kim Fields was on Sept 9, 2022,” another commenter said.

After “The Facts of Life,” Fields held lead roles in other comedies like “Living Single” and “The Upshaws,” a star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and executive produced several movies and series.

Apparently, discussion about filming new editions of “The Facts of Life” started after the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special aired in December 2021, with Gabrielle Union as “Tootie.” Meetings about the reboot supposedly began during the COVID-19 pandemic before someone backed out.

The rumors of a falling out between Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields come after the two women appeared together on TV over the last fifteen years. For example, Cohn and Fields showed up on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2012.

The Kim Fields-produced “You Light Up My Christmas” presented a “Facts of Life” mini-reunion. Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, and Mindy Cohn took on roles for the 2019 Lifetime television movie.

“Well, we’ve been around each other all the time,” Fields stated in a People magazine interview. However, years later in June 2023, the mother of two spoke about being wary of going back to “The Facts of Life” story.

“I think you have to be really careful with reboots because if you don’t get it right, you are messing with people’s beloved characters,” Fields said on the “TODAY” show. She also joked, “And thankfully everybody’s busy — I got a new show I’m doing!”

They brought back the originals from The Facts of Life! I see you, Kim Fields! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/DDPLmjMkCt — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) December 8, 2021

Internet users also weighed in on a network potentially reviving “The Facts of Life” for a new television generation. YouTube provided mixed reactions to Jo, Natalie, Blair, and Tootie possibly reconnecting on screen.

“’Facts of Life’ is a classic, leave it alone, reboots never work,” a detractor insisted. In contrast, a fan showed enthusiasm by commenting, “I think there should be a reboot. Just make all this drama that happened and turn it into a show. It would be fabulous!!”

While the series reboot seems to be a long way from ever returning, Mindy Cohn continues to find work. She recently acted in Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” drama series and the “Mother Father Sister Brother Frank” thriller comedy film.