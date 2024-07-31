‘You Cut Me Off!’: ‘Karen’ Taunts Black Mom, Opens Car Door with Child In Back Seat In Parking Dispute Caught On Viral Video

Video caught the moments when multiple bystanders came to the defense of a Black woman during a dispute with a white driver over a parking spot at a Walmart.

Social media user @DimeJustAuth, who goes by Diamond, recorded the encounter and posted it to several of her accounts before it was reposted and reshared numerous times.

The video begins with a view of a white woman approaching Diamond’s car in a Walmart parking lot and opening up her passenger door to argue with her.

A video shows a woman pulling open a car down and taunting another woman. (Photo: TikTok/@DimeJustAuth)

That’s when Diamond gets out of the driver’s seat to confront the woman face to face, yelling at her not to touch her car and making it known that her child is in the back seat.

“F*** is wrong with you, b****?” Diamond asked the woman.

“You cut me off! That’s what’s wrong with me!” the woman answered.

The woman closes in on Diamond, who tells her to get out of her face.

“Go back to your car now,” Diamond said.

“I don’t have to. You f***ing cut me off,” the woman stated.

At that point, the argument starts to wind down, and the two begin to walk away from each other before the Black woman tells the white woman not to touch her car again.

With a smirk on her face, the white woman smacks the back of her car with her hand. The Black woman pushes her off the vehicle before a bystander intervenes to confront the white woman over her actions.

“Why are you harassing her?” the bystander is heard on the video asking the white woman.

The woman continues to place her hand on the Black woman’s car as both the bystander and the Black woman tell her to stop.

“I feel faint,” the white woman said.

“Don’t touch my car. You don’t have the right to open up my car door!”

“I do!” the white woman said, adding, “I didn’t hit your car. I touched your car because I was feeling faint.”

Two other bystanders also step in, one of whom tells the white woman she’s being disrespectful.

In a follow-up video, Diamond said the dispute happened after she pulled into a parking spot the other woman wanted. After she parked, the woman honked at her multiple times.

“I was not being malicious towards this lady…this was my parking spot. My turn signal was on, I’ve been waiting for this person to move,” she said, adding that there were other spots available and she didn’t think there was a problem until she saw the lady approach her car and tell her to roll her window down.

Diamond said she got the woman’s license plate number and will press charges.

“I LOVE that the other ladies came to your defense,” one person commented on YouTube.

“I hope the police takes care of this the right way,” another commenter wrote.