‘Tia Gonna Want Him Back’: Cory Hardrict Couldn’t Sleep After Divorce From Tia Mowry But Fans Say Newfound Fame Has Him ‘Acting Real Different’ 

Fans say Cory Hardrict is giving “single and happy” vibes as he relishes having the spotlight on him following the release of “Divorce in the Black.” The film written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry has been all the rave on social media since its July 11 release on Prime Video.

In particular, Hardrict’s performance as Dallas, an unhinged man whose childhood traumas lead to the demise of his marriage to wife Ava, played by Meagan Good, has been a hit with viewers.

So much so that the actor has surprised his many supporters by making Instagram Live chats a commonplace. A move that fans first noticed after it was revealed that his then-wife Tia Mowry filed for divorce in 2022.

Cory Hardrict fans think it is only a matter of time before ex-wife Tia Mowry wants him back as actor reaches new success and notoriety with “Divorce In The Black.” (Photos: Tiamowry/Instagram; Coryhardrict/Instagram.

Fast-forward two years, and with the finalized divorce now behind the former couple, fans are convinced that they are just now getting to know the Chicago native. Despite having a career that spans three decades and numerous film roles, Hardrict has managed to skirt the limelight until now.

A clip from a recent live session have been circulating of the 44-year-old lip syncing to Jodeci’s “I’m Still Waiting” in between engaging in banter with those tuned in for the chat. For many, his swag made it evident that he “acting real different.”

“That Tyler Perry check hit his account. He bout to cut up fr,” read a comment on TikTok. Another person wrote, “He like the acknowledgment and attention he been getting lol. I get it.”

While a third swooned over him, writing, “Corey is that 90s fine.. They don’t make them like this anymore.” A fourth comment read, “He’s always been like this yall just tried playing him cuz he was married to da twin but he was always Mr Cool.”

Hardrict recently revealed that “Divorce in the Black” earned him his biggest payday, though he shied away from giving any hints as to how many zeros were in the offer. His co-star, Good, shared a similar account of earning her biggest check from Perry.

Elsewhere in the comments, others turned their attention to his famous ex, Mowry. The couple was together for 20 years and married for 14 when the “Sister, Sister” actress announced their separation.

Their quick divorce was settled in six months, and neither of the actors has uttered a word about the specifics of the decision to split. At best, Mowry has alluded to wanting to have new experiences and learn about herself. The pair share custody of their two children, son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

we gon be alright 💕 pic.twitter.com/RuCdgCP4Wj — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 24, 2023

According to one person, Hardrict’s music selection during the live was perceived as a tell-tell sign about his love life after divorce. “Playing ‘I’m Still Waiting’ was a choice!! I’m here for it,” the individual wrote. Though he has joked about being back “outside,” Hardrict has also been adamant about not entertaining the dating scene, instead reiterating that he is focused on his children and craft.

While promoting the film during a panel discussion at the American Black Film Festival, Hardrict said it’s been challenging navigating life as a single man and father of two.

“It’s just like, you know, you’re a man. Especially like as a Black man, you know, he’s tough… he’s strong but, you know, it was a year and a half crying myself to sleep every night,” he expressed about the aftermath of the divorce. “Nobody sees that. You live 5 minutes away from your babies, you know I’m saying.”

On the other hand, Mowry has been open about giving suitors a sliver of her time. Thus far, she has had fans in stitches with her nightmare of a date with a public figure who placed his flashy grill on the table during a dinner date.

That incident, and likely others that have not been revealed on social media, were all the encouragement she needed to pump the brakes on dating for the time being. But, with her ex dripping in swag, charm, and newfound success, some think it is only a matter of time before that old flame between her and Hardrict is reignited.

“Tia finna spin the block,” declared one person. Another said that the Instagram Live clip was all the bait Mowry would need to reconsider her decision to. They wrote, “Tia gonna want him back!”

In the past, the “Family Reunion” actress has shut down speculation about rekindling the romance. According to Hardrict, there is nothing but love between them as they co-parent. In a recent interview, he even noted that she texted him, congratulating him on the success of “Divorce in the Black.”

A week into its streaming debut, the suspense-drama held the No. 1 spot on Prime Video.