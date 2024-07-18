‘She Punches Me in My Face’: Mother-Daughter Duo Attack Sam’s Club Worker Because They Couldn’t Order Pizzas Two Minutes Before Store Closing, Video Shows

Police have arrested a woman and are preparing to file charges against her daughter for attacking a Sam’s Club worker in Georgia because they couldn’t order pizza.

Cellphone video showed a fight after it broke out between multiple women at the warehouse store on Jonesboro Road in the Atlanta suburb of Henry County.

The employee who was attacked spoke out about the episode, saying that she and her co-workers were preparing to close down the night of July 10 when a family of three walked in two minutes before closing, WSB-TV reported.

A sign for Sam’s Club is seen at the entrance to the members-only retail warehouse store at the Lycoming Mall in Muncy, Pennsylvania. The Christmas holiday shopping season in the United States traditionally begins after Thanksgiving. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The mother and her two daughters approached the club cafe and asked to order two whole pizzas.

When the worker told them it was too late to place their order and call for a manager, the family started calling her names. Then, the mother walked behind the counter, into the kitchen, and punched her in the face.

“The mom, she gets upset and she goes from in front of the register, and she comes back into the kitchen, and when she comes into the kitchen, she swings on me,” Sam’s Club employee Cierra Monroe said. “Once she swings on me, she punches me in my face, and then her two daughters come from the front. I was not expecting that at all.”

The video showed a woman in a black shirt and a woman in a white shirt punching each other. Another woman joined the fight to escalate the attack against the woman in the black shirt as other customers were seen trying to intervene and break up the fight.

The mother who attacked the customer, Andreana McKnight, was arrested by Henry County police and charged with battery. Her pregnant daughter, 20-year-old Victoria Wilson, who accompanied her to the store, was taken to the hospital after the fight, but a warrant is currently out for her arrest.

Monroe sustained bruising and still suffers from headaches from the fight. The punch to her face left her with a scar, as well. She said having security at the store at all hours would be helpful, especially after another customer tried to assault a different worker just days before she was attacked.

“Prior to, we did have an altercation with another customer and he was escorted out,” Monroe said. “But he was escorted out by the employees, though. I just feel like we need to have security from the moment we open to the moment we close, every day, seven days a week.

A Sam’s Club spokesperson didn’t comment on whether the company plans to hire full-time security but stated that staff safety is important and the company is cooperating with the police investigation into the incident.