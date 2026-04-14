‘I’m So Sick of All of This!’: Trump Shrugs It All Off In Public — Not Realizing the People Around Him Have Been Sitting on Something Petty That Finally Slips Out and Blows Back on Him

While President Donald Trump continues to speak freely, escalate fights with longtime allies and shrug off the consequences in public, insiders say something very different is unfolding out of view.

In private, officials and allies aren’t projecting confidence — they’re quietly signaling a situation that feels like it’s spiraling, and doing it in a way that says more than any official statement ever could.

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Politico, sources in and around the White House recently described the current state of affairs using a series of anonymous memes as a workaround that allowed them to express what they couldn’t say outright. The images weren’t subtle.

One featured a scene from “The IT Crowd,” showing a man frantically typing at a computer while flames rage around him.

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Another, used more than once, showed the now-viral cartoon dog calmly sitting in a burning room with the caption: “This is fine. Everything is fine.”

Then there were the ones that felt a little more pointed.

One image showed an exasperated Jesus, head in his hands, with the caption: “Time to flood the earth again” as a not-so-subtle nod to Trump’s now-deleted post depicting himself as a Christ-like figure.

Another leaned into something closer to resignation than panic: a worn-down Jonah Hill, captioned simply, “I guess bro.”

The quiet signals of panic came after a chaotic stretch in which Trump managed to ignite multiple controversies at once including a public feud with Pope Leo, renewed tensions over Iran, and a bizarre social media post that even some of his most loyal supporters struggled to defend.

jonah hill may be living the meme frfr this morning pic.twitter.com/27Z43KcGwD — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) March 25, 2023

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, had already been openly critical of Trump’s war posture toward Iran, warning against what he described as a dangerous escalation and urging restraint.

But tensions escalated sharply after Trump responded with a blistering attack of his own, calling the pope “WEAK” and suggesting he was responsible for Leo’s rise to power.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me …” the president incredulously continued, before accusing him of “catering to the Radical Left.”

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump proclaimed.

That alone triggered backlash. But it didn’t stop there.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

Later Sunday Trump posted an AI-generated meme of himself dressed in biblical robes, looking strikingly like a Jesus Christ figure with a light shining out of one hand and ministering to a sick man with the other surrounded by followers against a patriotic backdrop of American flags, bald eagles, and ethereal figures that appeared to be either demons or soldiers.

The post was eventually deleted. But instead of owning it, Trump attempted to wave it away.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross … which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” the president duplicitously insisted, trying to blame the media for what conservative critics are calling “blasphemy.”

Leo pushed back on Trump’s remarks Monday morning while speaking to reporters aboard a flight to Algeria for a 10-day papal visit to Africa.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do,” he said.

At the same time, the pontiff made clear he had no interest in escalating the exchange.

In response to a personal attack by President Donald Trump the night before, Pope Leo told journalists on the papal plane to Algeria:



“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what… pic.twitter.com/zV6FuacGSM — Courtney Mares (@catholicourtney) April 13, 2026

“I don’t want to get into a debate with him,” Leo added. “I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.”

Even Trump’s own strident MAGA followers had had enough and turned on him.

“You are sick. I’ve never regretted a vote more…” TuxRex87 angrily responded on Truth Social.

“Mr. President, with all due respect TAKE THIS DOWN. You are not Jesus … This is not a good look,” this Truth Social poster said, demanding, “Remove it at once … and offer an apology to Christians for this mockery.”

The chaos spilling out of the White House didn’t go unnoticed by critics either.

“Everything is NOT FINE!!!! Trump is straight up off the rails. STOP PRETENDING OTHERWISE WHITE HOUSE PERSONNEL!!!! Knock it off!!!!!” one critic wrote.

Another added, “Sure. Everything is fine… Gooood I’m so sick of all this.”

And while Trump continues to dismiss the fallout and move on to the next fight, the signals coming from inside his own orbit suggest something else entirely — not a team in control, but one quietly trying to manage a situation that keeps slipping further out of reach.