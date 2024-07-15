‘A 30-Something-Year-Old … with a 19-Year-Old’: Fans Debate If D’Angelo Was ‘Groomed’ By Angie Stone, Singer Says ‘People Need to Get Out Their Feelings’

The cliché of older men dating younger women is so common when it comes to celebrities, the public hardly bats an eye.

However, when the tables are turned, with the idea of an ‘Older Woman’ finding love with men years younger, it’s often called out — and sometimes serious grooming accusations are tossed around. That’s what happened in a recent post about the romance between two award winning neo-soul singers D’Angelo and Angie Stone.

When Instagram user @KnowledgeCjanice recently posted a throwback photo of the couple, people had something to say about it, and Stone immediately jumped in to shut down the naysayers.

Angie Stone and D’Angelo. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix; Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

The former couple dated in the 1990s for four years, starting when she was 30 and he was 19. The two collaborated on D’Angelo’s 1995 debut, “Brown Sugar,” which the older divorcée co-wrote and co-produced. It went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

The pair also collaborated on another endeavor: their 25-year-old son, Michael Archer II, known as Swayvo Twain. The “No More Rain” singer has publicly admitted it was challenging to co-parent with D’Angelo “when the whole world is watching.” Now, some are training their microscopes once again on their old relationship.

The comments ranged from “sugar momma” and “their relationship makes me cringe” to more serious claims of grooming and being “predatory AF,” with one detractor posting:

“A 30 something year old has nothing in common with a 19 year old fr. Anyone who defends this I believe would date someone that young if given the chance. A 19 year old is still a baby idc how legal they’re.”

But amid the flood of criticism, fans spoke up to support Stone’s relationship with the award-winning “Lady” singer.

“She saw the beauty in him and loved him at his lowest when he didn’t see it himself and straight tried her when he made it. Let the industry get in his ear over someone who loved him,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Angie, I always come on this page to speak facts never tea. You loved him period for him and was the realest in his corner. No problem. The truth needed to be said. I’m gushing over this.”

This prompted Stone to respond with an exasperated “Thank you for this truth!!!” The “No More Rain” songstress also piped up to correct a few details, stating she was 30 at the time she connected with the musician, not 31 or 32.

She also told off the detractors. “Watch your mouth is unfortunate you guys don’t understand how love works it’s timeless it’s ageless and it’s colorless fortunately for us we found each other. We had a beautiful friendship that turned into a relationship… I was not a predator,” wrote Stone.

She also confirmed that D’Angelo was 19 at the time, noting “He pursued me and I followed soon so I was not a predator.” She added, “I was a friend and guess what I’m still the best one that he’s ever coming across.

I was today years old when I found out that Angie Stone dated D'Angelo & was braiding his hair with string 😩 pic.twitter.com/1XPixlkWK4 — Mx B. Hawk Snipes (they/she) (@BHawkSnipes) March 12, 2023

As the comments about the “original cougar” continued to pile on, another fan tried to call out the double standard.

“Y’all need to stop over exaggerating on this post! He was 20 & she was 32 when they started fawking around! Everytime it’s an older black woman dating a younger guy whose ALSO black, y’all always wanna infantize the male as if he’s some small child whose being groomed! It’s silly and annoying!”

Stone agreed writing, “Well said men do this and it’s no problem people need to get out of their feelings about who I’m kicking it with we loved each other then and love each other now people are so fu…..ing jealous thet init see itcas ugly but the beauty was obviously in the union the music the magic that jealously destroyed.”

Stone tried to set the record straight about their relationship last year in a VladTV interview, saying that D’Angelo had pursued her back in the day and not the other way around.

“I thought he was older than he was ’cause he had an old soul… At the time, we were just the best of friends. As time grew, we ended up falling for each other. All I can tell you is sh*t happens,” the then-61-year-old said.

Both artists have endured personal and legal troubles over the years, and both have moved on — though with Stone jumping into the comments on social media to defend their long-ago relationship, there’s no doubt she still holds a torch for the man she once called “the love of her life.”