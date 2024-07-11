‘Can’t Believe They Would Do That’: Georgia Teen Allegedly Fired Gel Blaster Gun at 6-Year-Old Girl During DoorDash Delivery, Leaving Her Traumatized

A 16-year-old has been charged after being accused of attacking a six-year-old girl during a DoorDash delivery.

Six-year-old Khalani Ogletree was outside playing on her scooter Saturday in the Eagle Brook community in Henry County, Georgia when a DoorDasher pulled up outside her suburban Atlanta house to make a pizza delivery, WSB-TV reported.

Ring camera video showed four people inside the DoorDasher’s car, some of whom were reportedly making fun of Khalani.

Khalani Ogletree was allegedly targeted by a teenager delivering pizza with a gel blaster gun. (Photo: WSBTV/screenshot)

“They called me a loser, and they said bad words to me,” the girl said to the TV station.

Khalani’s neighbor, Nick Patel, witnessed the encounter from the time the car pulled up to when it sped off after the attack.

“These guys, I don’t know what they’re doing. She’s just looking at them, so I think they’re making fun of her, laughing at her or something,” Patel said.

The driver got out to drop off the pizza, and when he got back inside the car, Patel said that’s when he heard Khalani start crying and the car leave the scene.

“And then I hear her crying. She runs for the door like something happened,” Patel said. “They zoom off past this walk, make a roundabout, go past over here blowing through stop signs.”

Someone from the vehicle reportedly fired a gel blaster gun at Khalani. Gel blaster guns are soft guns that fire gel pellets filled with water.

“She was crying so bad. I didn’t really know what the problem was at first,” her mother, Shaterica Ellis, said.

Police located the car seen in the home surveillance video and charged a 16-year-old with battery for the attack.

DoorDash released a statement clarifying that the teen is not a driver for the food ordering service.

“To be clear – this individual was not a Dasher, and we have deactivated the account that was wrongly used,” a DoorDash spokesperson said.

Investigators haven’t learned why the teen attacked the girl. Khalani’s mother said her daughter is still upset from the episode.

“I just can’t believe they would do that to a 6-year-old child,” Ellis said, adding that she wants the other individuals in the car to be charged.