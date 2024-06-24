‘Cheating on Janet Jackson’: Fans Remind Jermaine Dupri That Janet Jackson was ‘The One That Got Away’ Decades After He Fumbled Their Relationship 

Jermaine Dupri got more than he asked for when he asked a simple question to fans that turned into an opportunity to take shots at his love life.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee wanted to know how a local Atlanta radio station managed to pull in thousands of attendees for a concert headlined by rapper Latto if listeners between the ages of 16 and 30 are not tuning to the airwaves for their music.

Jermaine Dupri (left) is at a loss for words after fans remind him that he fumbled his relationship with Janet Jackson (right). (Photos: @jermainedupri/Instagram, @janetjackson/Instagram)

His only stipulation to fans’ explanations was that they could not respond that social media was the key. In the mix of legitimate answers, he was reminded of his publicized relationship with Janet Jackson.

“Jermaine we not answering questions from anyone that fumbled Janet Jackson,” quipped an X user. Dupri humored the heckler, writing back, “When whew you just said something!!”

When the exchange made it to The Shade Room, an Instagram user commented, “Multiple stages of grief in that short response! The one that got away.” Someone else who found the wisecrack laughable wrote, “JD couldn’t even deny it LMAOOOOO like how do you come back from that.” A fourth individual found the silver lining, though, and stated, “The fact that he dated Janet is a victory.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s the AUDACITY of cheating on Janet Jackson and then there’s the audacity of cheating on Janet Jackson WHILE LOOKING LIKE JERMAINE DUPRI 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ymeo5YqMqc — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) June 24, 2024

The Atlanta native dated the icon for seven years in the early 2000s. In her 2022 self-titled documentary, he admitted that him being unfaithful and the bicoastal nature of the relationship ultimately led them to break up in 2009.

Jackson was reportedly ready to settle down with her longtime beau in California. Around that same time, he welcomed his daughter Jalyn with another woman. He is also a parent to daughter Shaniah, 26, from a previous relationship.

Years after the breakup, the “All For You” artist married Qatar billionaire Al Mana, with whom she shares her only child, a son named Eissa. The five-year marriage ended in a messy divorce in 2012, resulting in her receiving a nine-figure settlement. She never speaks about her ex-husband; however, she has been spotted spending time with Dupri on multiple occasions.

Last year, in October, Dupri made a special appearance at her Atlanta “Back Again” tour stop. Months later in April, they reunited again when she joined him, Ashanti and Nelly, who had gotten back together after a 10-year separation, and several others following her performance at the One Music Festival.

I need someone to compare the birth charts of Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri because what in the world is going on. How Sway? #JD pic.twitter.com/8yxwdv6JMM — Gwen 💫 (@GabwithGwen) October 29, 2023

Rumors that they might be dating had been circulating since he partied with her in Las Vegas to celebrate her 52nd birthday in 2022. Present day, some fans still think they have another chance at love.

“Jermaine is about to pop out on Janet, with the Nelly Spin Special. Lol …He needed that comment for his upcoming campaign,” a commentor joked. A second person shared, “Why do I feel like maybe they are still seeing each other though? Just REALLY on the low low…”

However, the reactions took a detour when the X heckler’s comment prompted another user to write, “It’s ok, dude, you lost, Q-Tip won on his birthday.” The “Poetic Justice” star and Q-Tip dated from 1997 to 2002.

To this day, the Tribe Called Quest lyricist says that he still loves her. The feeling appears to be mutual, as she acknowledges their three-decade friendship in an affectionate post for his birthday this past April.

Dupri has also received a number of public birthday shoutouts from his famous ex too, most recently last September. She shared a throwback image of them during their more blissful times together. Earlier this year, when asked about the chances of rekindling their romance, he told Sherri Shepherd, “I don’t know nothin’ about that… We friends… I got music with her, she has to be my friend.”

Jackson is currently on the second leg of her extended tour with Nelly. She is slated to hit the stage in Atlanta on July 21 before taking the production abroad. As of yet, whispers of her old flame Dupri making an appearance have not cropped up, but would not be too shocking for fans hoping to seem them “Together Again.”