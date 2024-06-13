Naomi Campbell Faces Backlash for Saying Her Kids Don’t Need a Father After Becoming a Single Mother of Two

Naomi Campbell is facing some harsh criticism for her comments regarding her children not needing their father.

She welcomed her daughter in May 2021 and her son in June 2023. Her comments come after the supermodel confirmed that she is a mom of two via surrogate, ultimately shutting down the rumors that her children are adopted.

Campbell, who is 54 and a self-proclaimed single mom, told The Times UK in an interview that her children don’t need a father because her mother, who was a “single mom and had nothing” and “made it work.”

Naomi Campbell says she’s fine raising her two children as a single mom because they don’t need a dad. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she told the outlet. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

For some people, Campbell’s comments don’t come as a surprise to those who note that Campbell’s father walked out of her life before she was born. Her mother, who was a professional dancer, left her with her grandmother while she toured Europe as a professional dancer.

Despite a rocky dynamic as a child, this hasn’t stopped the criticism for Campbell, who rarely posts her kids on her Instagram feed with the exception of stories.

“My father was murdered when I was four. Not growing up with your dad can skew your perception of men,” one person commented on the situation. “However, now that I’m married with children, I see the importance of having your father present and actively involved in your life.”

“Volunteering your children to not have a father is insane to me,” another person commented.

“A lot of women who harbor such disdain and disregard for fathers or men in general are contributing to degeneracy within our society,” another Instagram commenter stated. “It takes masculine and feminine energies to create life. A seed cannot grow without fertile soil, and fertile soil cannot foster life without a seed to fertilize.”

However, some people applaud Campbell for deciding based on what she thinks is best for her circumstances.

“I truly believe a man or woman can raise a child perfectly fine without a partner,” an Instagram user stated. “It’s plenty of successful people in this world that were raised by only their father, mother, uncle, aunt, or grandparent, and they turned out just fine.”

“I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing,” –



Naomi Campbell in 2024 on women who don’t want kids because of economic struggles pic.twitter.com/BOh9W1UmgI — Tabs (@TabieGermain) June 10, 2024

There are some people who pointed out that an everyday person can’t make the same decision as Campbell, who has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

“If you’re not in the same tax bracket as her, DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!” said one Instagram user.

“A fully staffed single mom is not the same as a single mom doing it alone,” replied another.

While Campbell has not publicly announced who the father of her children is, she appears to be a single woman. She stated during an interview with The Cut that she prioritizes work over a relationship and that, at this point in her life, it’s about finding someone who understands.