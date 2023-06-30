‘It’s Never Too Late’: Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her Second Child at 53, Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newborn Son’s and Daughter’s Fingers Touching

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell, who revealed that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, at 53.

Nearly two years ago, the former supermodel and fashion diva shocked the world when she revealed that she was a first-time mom and now she’s done it again.

On June 29, Campbell shared a photo of herself holding the newborn in her arms as he cradled her finger. Her 2-year-old daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, also can be seen in the photo reaching over to hold the joined hands of her mother and her baby brother.

Naomi Campbell reveals she’s now a mom of two with an adorable newborn photo of her baby boy. (Photo: @naomi/Instagram)

“My little darling,” she wrote in her caption, “know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo. It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Other celebrity moms such as Elaine Welteroth, Marjorie Harvey, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Zoe Saldana, as well as fellow supermodel mothers like Cindy Crawford, Iman and Ashley Graham, flooded Campbell’s comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Naomi having a baby at 53 is proof that it’s never too late to have kids.”

“I love this for you so much Naomi.”

“And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!”

“She was pregnant?!”

Campbell revealed that she welcomed a daughter in May 2021 at 50, by sharing an adorable photo of her feet inside of her mother’s hand. Similar to her first child, her son’s face was not revealed. She also has yet to disclose her daughter or son’s names or the biological father or fathers.

Many are wondering if her baby boy will make a big splash on the cover of a magazine the same way Campbell did with her daughter on the cover of British Vogue at nine months old.

Fans called British Vogue intrusive for trying to pressure her into revealing information about her daughter’s birth.

In response, Campbell said, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”



She admitted that she was keeping her daughter’s name private, noting that only a handful even knew she was pregnant.



“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” Campbell confessed. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”