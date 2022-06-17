‘And She’s Off’: Naomi Campbell Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter’s ‘First Steps’ 

Fans are gushing over more rare photos of Naomi Campbell and her daughter. The renowned supermodel has not shared many photos of her little one, but on Sunday, June 12, she gave fans a glimpse into her precious daughter’s life. The 52-year-old shared photos of herself and her mini me taking her first steps by the lake.

“My love, My heartbeat. First steps walking,” she captioned the photo of the pair holding hands near a pond with three red heart emojis.

Naomi Campbell poses with her daughter. @naomi/Instagram

Campbell’s 12.9 million followers showed lots of love in the comments section of her post. Among them was fellow supermodel and mom, Iman, who wrote, “Enjoy…they grow up so fast.” Bravo’s Andy Cohen said, “There she goes!” Here’s what others had to say.

“And she’s off.”

“OMG she is so big.”

“Oh she’s growing. Beautiful moments.”

“Big girl tings.”

“Go for it, beautiful Nile!”

Nile is a name frequently mentioned in the comments, but Campbell has yet to reveal the child’s name, age, birthday, and father.

Many doted over the “beautiful moment” between the legendary runway model and her daughter. Dozens more followed suit by sharing several heart emojis. One individual hoping the child will follow in her iconic mother’s footsteps said, “Two icons in one frame. Too iconic to handle.”

Another person flipped a lyric from the extended version of Beyoncé‘s 2007 hit “Get Me Bodied.” They wrote, “Walk across the Garden Like Naomi Campbell.”

The original song goes, “Do the Naomi Campbell Walk…Naomi Campbell Walk. Walk across the room like Naomi Campbell.”

Naomi Campbell with her daughter for the March issue of British Vogue pic.twitter.com/JhSVyq2GKt — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) February 14, 2022

Naomi Campbell revealed she became a mother in May 2021 with a sweet photo of herself cradling her newborn’s toes. The mother-daughter duo posed for the March cover of British Vogue earlier this year. The outlet revealed that Campbell plans to share more details about her motherhood journey in an upcoming memoir.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” said the host of “No Filter With Naomi” shared during her interview.

“I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing, and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”