LeBron James Salutes His First I Promise Program Alum’s Early College Graduation as His Charter School Continues to Struggle with Kids’ Lack of Proficiency on State Testing

LeBron James’ I Promise program has made good on its pledge to help at least one student have a chance at a brighter future. Last month, the celebrity-founded education initiative — which led to the founding of a charter school — celebrated the college graduation of alum Anthony Claytor.

The now-21-year-old is the first scholar from the program for at-risk students, which began in 2021 with third graders from across James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. He was among the 193 students who each received four tuition-free years to attend Kent State University, with one year of free room and board. Claytor, who was part of that first third grade cohort from 2011 that graduated from high school in 2021, completed his matriculation a year early, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and justice and a minor in sociology.

LeBron James’ I Promise School continues to struggle with Ohio’s standardized tests scores as alum from the charter school’s inaugural graduating class completes college early. (Photos: Ipromiseschool/Instagram; Ljfamfoundation/Instagram.)

“I was honestly very surprised. I never thought I would be able to go to Kent State,” said the aspiring Secret Service agent in a video posted by the LeBron James Foundation.

He continued, “The promise I made to myself when I accepted this scholarship was to become a better individual, to finish college so that I can live a better lifestyle. So far, I believe I’ve kept this promise.”

On June 4, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a special message to the young man, telling him, “CONGRATULATIONS ANTHONY!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU YOUNG [king emoji]!!!!!!!!!” An outpouring of congratulatory reactions quickly flooded the replies. One tweet read, “Bron you[‘re] such an inspiration to this generation you’ve changed the game goat.”

CONGRATULATIONS ANTHONY!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU YOUNG 🤴🏾!!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡 https://t.co/eHFlIVwOXZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2024

But there were also others who used the milestone as an opportunity to highlight the charter school’s shortcomings. “He the only one that made it? Sheesh” read one such comment.

The X user was quickly schooled on how Claytor is a trailblazer, and his fellow I Promise alums who attend Kent will likely graduate the following year. Another comment read, “Show how many students pass the tests in ipromise?”

The school located in James’ hometown of Akron opened its doors in 2018, which is when all the I Promise program students from various schools across the district were combined at one institution. Its student body population of 568 learners is composed of pupils from third to eighth grade.

Last summer in August, it was revealed that despite the smaller classrooms and more funding than schools in the Akron Public Schools system, for three consecutive years not a single third grader met the proficient level on the mathematics portion of the state’s standardized tests.

The school’s mission reads: “The I Promise School’s mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives. We believe that an education and living an active, healthy lifestyle is pivotal to the development of children and young adults.”

The Ohio School Report Cards site currently reflects that strides have been made with 16.8 percent of third graders meeting or surpassing proficiency. The available data also highlights that every seventh grader at I Promise is severely behind in the subject. Last year’s report showed that 1 percent were proficien,t compared to the current zero percent.

Last year, a school spokesperson issued a statement to Complex stating that long-term commitment was required to help the early learners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds reach their academic goals.

“We’re here for the ups and downs and will continue to wrap around our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way.”

Thus far, a statement speaking to the updated reports has not been released.