Former Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Sued for Sending Explicit Pics Out of ‘Revenge’ One Year After He Allegedly Got Four Women Pregnant at Once

Ex-Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard, who made headlines in 2023 for allegedly impregnating four women at the same time, is back in the news again for two incidents involving women he was involved with over a two-year period.

According to Local 10, a woman in a relationship with Howard claims he recorded videos of her and him engaged in sexual acts and shared them with others without her consent. Then, according to a lawsuit filed on June 6 in Broward County Circuit Court in Florida, she claims Howard shared them with her son, who was a minor at the time.

The woman’s son is listed as John Doe in the lawsuit.

According to the woman, when she became pregnant, Howard demanded she get an abortion. However, when she refused, that’s when her attorneys say Howard began on a “warpath” against her. One of the “forms of revenge” in September 2022 included texting her son, John Doe, sexually explicit content to create “significant emotional distress,” the lawsuit claims.

Per the filing, Howard only had her children’s cellphone numbers because the woman “would text him through her kids’ phones if her own phone battery died.” But whenever her phone started functioning again, she would let Howard know. The mother would also delete the messages between her and Howard on her children’s phones.

A new lawsuit claims former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard sent explicit videos of a woman to her son. (Photos: @iamxavienhoward/Instagram)

During the occasion when Howard sent the explicit content to the woman’s son, the mother thought she had deleted them. However, when John Doe was on punishment and could not use his phone, he logged into his iCloud account from a friend’s phone, where he discovered the sexually explicit material had been backed up after it was initially deleted from his phone by his mother.

“This behavior is abhorrent, especially sending this to a child,” attorney Adriana Alcalde told the Miami Herald.

The mother is asking that John Doe’s lawsuit be added to an existing May 2023 lawsuit where a woman listed as Jane Doe says she and Howard were “sexually involved” at one point but when she rejected him, she accuses him of circulating “sexually explicit photos and videos without her consent.”

Jane Doe says she received an Instagram DM in 2022 from someone who said she had “several sexually explicit videos” from Howard showing him having sex with various women. Jane Doe requested that the content be sent to her to determine if she was in the photos or videos. After confirming she appeared in some of the clips, court records show that Jane Doe contacted Howard to try to figure out why he shared the material. Howard is accused of sending the videos to “make her mad because she did not want to have sex with him,” court documents stated.

“We know he [Howard] sent these to different people, and we don’t know how many people he sent these to,” says Alcalde, Jane Doe’s attorney. “Some of those videos were taken with her consent, some of them without her consent, but none of them did she ever consent to be disseminated to anyone.”

Jane Doe moved forward with her lawsuit after sending Howard a cease-and-desist letter in October 2022 to no avail.

Howard’s attorney tried to get the case against the NFL star dismissed on the ground that Jane Doe had a felony arrest on her record, but on Jan. 29 the motion to dismiss was denied by the court.

Since 2013, 46 states and Washington, D.C., have passed anti-revenge porn legislation. The most recent filing against Howard cites that the NFL star has “a similar pattern of conduct” when it comes to engaging “by intimidation and force.”

It is now up to Judge Keathan Frink to rule on whether John Doe’s suit will be added to Jane Doe’s.

In September 2023, a woman by the name of Denisha Owens came forward claiming to be the mother of Howard’s fifth child, a daughter named Xara Howard, after another woman exposed the pro football player for allegedly impregnating four other women at the same time. The paternities of the five children have not been publicly confirmed. However, Howard shares three children with his ex-girlfriend Keeli Long: Ava, 8, Skylar, 6, and a 4-year-old boy named Xavien Jr.