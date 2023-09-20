Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard Signed A $90M Contract Last Season | He Will Need Every Penny To Support The Four Women He Reportedly Has Impregnated Simultaneously

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has more drama in his love life, as an Instagram model claims he has four women pregnant simultaneously. Calling herself Tai The Five Footer, the adult content creator took to Instagram to air out Howard, replete with screenshots of their text conversations and DMs along with correspondence with one of the mothers of his other children.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (R) has reportedly impregnated four different women and his future baby mamas don’t have nice things to say about the cornerback who signed a 5-year/$90M contract in 2022. (Photo: screenshot IG @tappedinwithtai)

“iamxavienhoward Let’s clear the air, because this man obviously has a fetish in getting women pregnant,” she posted on her Tappedinwithtai IG page. And now I have his other baby mothers reaching out to me. I ended up getting pregnant after being with X a few times. He told me he wanted to have a baby with me and regardless of what he said I still took a plan B. It clearly failed because I was around ovulation.

“Whatever, I own up to my actions and I accept the fact I’m having a baby. He was mad at first and then we ended up meeting at his house during the first week of September. It was until he asked me how much should he give me monthly during my pregnancy and I responded, that he caught an attitude and ghosted me. I had an ultrasound and sent him the pics as you can see in the screenshot. And from there all this has unraveled.”

Troubling History With Women

Howard has faced issues with women with whom he was romantically involved. Back in August, it came out that he was served a lawsuit by a former lover claiming he secretly filmed them having sex and distributed it without her permission.

The woman, only known as “Jane Doe,” filed the lawsuit in May in Florida. Additionally, another unnamed woman sued him last year, claiming he gave her genital herpes.

The Tappedinwithtai IG account holder went on to say, “When his other baby mother reached out to me my best friend wrote her to stop writing me. And those are screenshots between my best friend and his other baby mother. He wants to pay me off to terminate my pregnancy and from the looks of the screenshot he sent me with his other baby mother he wants her to terminate too. He’s upset he can’t pay his way out of this one. Steer clear from this one ladies, there’s no regard for anyone he involves himself with.”

