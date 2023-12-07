Dolphins Defensive Back Xavien Howard Blasted Online By Woman Claiming He’s Her Daughter’s Father, Says He Told His Family the ‘Baby Is Not His Child’ Despite DNA Results

Xavien Howard is quietly becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL as he helps the Miami Dolphins reach the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. While he should be getting praised for his play, Howard has seen his name dragged through the mud over allegations of being a “deadbeat dad.”

The allegations started in September after Aly Marie — an Instagram/adult film model who goes by @itstaithefivefooter — claimed that she was pregnant by Howard. She claimed the 30-year-old had “a fetish in getting women pregnant,” and that he tried to get her to terminate the baby.

NFL player Xavien Howard allegedly got 4 women pregnant at the same time 🤰 pic.twitter.com/4rpxisD8CA — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 18, 2023

She also said that another one of the alleged mothers of his children had contacted her. Tai posted screenshots of the conversation with the other woman and in them, the woman said that she was pregnant with one of his children and that he had another four “whole babies on the way.”

Now the woman purported to have texted Tai has come forward to talk about what she claims is her experience with Howard. Denisha Owens, the alleged other mother, decided to call him out on Instagram for causing all this “drama.”

Another one of Xavien Howard’s alleged kid’s mothers has called him out for being a “deadbeat dad,” and having an STD. ( Photo: @i_amninii @iamxavienhoward/Instagram)

She has over 2,800 Instagam followers but her posts seem to have been deleted or archived. Only five appear, including a pinned post from Aug. 18, which features a picture of her and her daughter, Xara Howard.

Owens shared four other posts on Dec. 4, bashing the Dolphins player. One of the posts is a carousel of crudely photoshopped images, calling Howard a deadbeat, plastered over the top of a stock image onesie. Owens said she needed help turning the pictures into actual onesies for her daughter.

Owens said she was going to print a DNA test on the other side, “since [Howard] is going around telling his family my baby is not his child, and that I photoshopped a DNA result.” She then followed that post with a picture of a “Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test” from the DNA Diagnostics Center dated on 12/21/2022.

The test said that there was a “greater than 99.9%” chance that Howard was the father of their unborn child. Owens said that she was going shirt to have made with the infamous Maury Povich phrase “you are the father” on it.

“I’m also getting a shirt made with this, with Maury saying “YOU ARE The FATHER”. Sweetheart you can keep my daughter name out of your mouth. Worry about why you got soo much money, and missing your side teeth.”

Fans in Owens’ comments were split on the IG rant with some calling the woman out. Those fans said, “Not blaming you but was he a deadbeat dad to his other kids before you got pregnant?? That would have been a sign to get TF outta there immediately,” and “Delete this boo.”

Owens continued in another post, writing, “Please worry about those outbreaks that you be having on your penis Mr. Howard.” She then threatened to expose alleged messages between the two where Howard asked for a shot in his rear because he had caught an STD from another woman.

” … she burned you. I’m not going to name the woman becuse I don’t want to get ayone else involved. But you see I’ve been staying my broke a— silent for a reason.. meanwhle, you keep it up with the drama,” Owens wrote.

In the captions, she added, “You say she’s not your child COOL! What type of man beef with their own child. A shame none of your baby mothers get along with you. You post your children on your social media as if your ‘daddy of the year’, you don’t see none of your kids.”

She insisted that his 4-year-old “son doesn’t like” him, and referred to other claims that suggest he hits children. Howard has not responded to the recent allegations at this time.

In one final post on her page, Owens shared a onesie featuring a stock image of Howard and a copy of the purported DNA test results. “Xavien Howard is my deadbeat dad,” was written at the top. “He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that is a lie,” was added near the bottom.

She concluded her caption by stating that she changed her daughter’s last name from Howard.

In her Instagram Story, Owens responded to the allegation that Howard “told you he didn’t want the child.” She said, “You only want to claim her when you want to sleep wiht me, but to your hoes you say “she lying, that ain my baby.”

She further claimed that Howard recently lied about recently about “the other little boy you just had,” telling those who asked that he attended a baby shower for a “homegirl.” She noted, “You lie so dman much, that’s why that nose so damn big.”

Howard was in a long-term relationship with his ex-girlfriend Keeli Long. They share two daughers, Ava, 8, Skylar, 6, and a 4-year-old boy named Xavien Jr.