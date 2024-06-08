‘Movie Would Have Been Trash’: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Weren’t the Original Cast for ‘Bad Boys.’ You’ll Never Guess Who Producers Wanted First

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are the perfect buddy-cop duo, but fans could have been watching a different version of the franchise.

For years, the two men have spoken about the 1995 blockbuster being crafted with actors Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz in mind. This time is no different as the two blockbuster stars have been taking trips back down memory lane to promote “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were not the original casting choices for the successful “Bad Boys” franchise. (Photo: Willsmith/Instagram.)

When Smith appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020,” he revealed that Lovitz and Carvey were “the original bad boys,” but scheduling made it impossible for them to make the film.

He claimed that the delay would have been four months, but “Dana Carvey couldn’t wait the four months, so then Dana fell out. So then Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson had this script, and they, you know, they had a green light to make the movie … and Martin was first … and Martin actually picked me.”

A portion of his explanation landed on the “Double Toasted” podcast, where hosts Korey Coleman and Martin Thomas said that Smith gave a clean version of what really happened. Thomas alleged that Simpson took his original casting choices out for a night of partying that quickly turned Carvey off of the project. Lovitz was still sold on the film, but history is proof that the production took a different approach.

“This would have been the goofiest f—kin’ movie they ever would have been in,” quipped Coleman. “Y’all might as well just animate this. We were about to get a different movie, probably even a weirder movie if it had gone the way it was originally supposed to be cast.” In the comment section, fans agreed.

“That movie would have been trash,” wrote one Instagram user. A second hot take read, “If Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz starred in Bad Boys, it would probably be similar to the movie Bulletproof with Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans, which wasn’t great to say the least!”

Original rental vhs artwork of the film #Bulletproof starring Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler and directed by Ernest Dickerson #TBT #artwork #bluray pic.twitter.com/DrVpPXYjTO — Imran Sheikh (@indieimmy) February 24, 2021

Multiple other comments remarked that Lawrence and Smith made what could have been a one-off movie into the action-comedy franchise that has spanned 25 years and four installments.

“You needed will Smith and Martin Lawrence to elevate the script and be able to make the action scenes look cool,” a fan wrote.

But as it turns out, when Lawrence got the script, Smith was not top of mind to play his partner. In an interview with Hot 97, the “Martin” show star and creator explained that it was his sister, Rae Proctor, who suggested he give “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star a shot.

“I wanted to do it with Eddie [Murphy], but I couldn’t afford Eddie. And so I called Will and we had dinner at my house, and you know just after five minutes of talking to Will, you know he’s the best salesman in the world so you know I was like, ‘Come on, man, do this movie with me, man. I mean, we can make this thing a hit. We can make it a hit.’ And we did,” said the Def Comedy Jam alum.

In a separate interview, the two stars gave their choices for a “Bad Boys” recast in an alternative universe. Smith chose Denzel Washington, and Lawrence picked Ice Cube. Both options would certainly make for a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” debuted in theaters on Friday, June 7, marking the second-biggest opening of the year.