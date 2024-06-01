‘Oh My God, He Can Kiss’: You Won’t Believe What Pam Grier Reveals About Her Steamy Moments with Snoop Dogg; Watch Out, Shante

Film icon Pam Grier recently dished about Snoop Dogg’s smooching skills and revealed a few interesting details about the time they made the horror film “Bones” together in 2001. Spoiler alert: his slow-dancing skills are on point, too. The legendary actress recently appeared as a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote her upcoming “Foxy Brown” musical and limited series, but the conversation took a different turn when the topic of Snoop Dogg came up.

During their interview, Grier broke out in laughter as Hudson played a clip from when she interviewed Snoop in January. The 52-year-old rapper revealed that he was crushing on Grier so hard that he fainted on the bathroom floor after meeting her for the first time.

You Won’t Believe What Pam Grier Reveals About Her Steamy Moments with Snoop Dogg, Watch Out Shante (Photos: @PamGrier / X.com ; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“I fainted. I’m laying on the ground, and my security come in here, and they’re like, ‘get off this nasty floor, man. What are you doing?’” said Snoop in the clip, “I looked up and I say, Cuh! I just met Pam Grier.’”

“That’s the impact you have!” Jennifer told Grier after the clip ended, who at 75 is still as chic as ever, decked out in a black cowboy hat and fringed jacket.

“Oh my God, and he can kiss! Oh my God. And he can slow jam. Remember when we used to slow dance?” Grier asked the audience with a couple of knowing head nods. She then returned the compliments to the “Doggystyle” rapper. “Snoop and I have been friends forever. We’ve always supported each other’s art, and he’s a genius,” she stated.

Grier knows full well her impact on Snoop, as she revealed to the audience that he had shared the story with her before. “Let me tell you, let me tell ya. When he told me that, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m glad he didn’t hurt himself.’ I can see it now,” she recalled with a chuckle.

The actress continued down memory lane, speaking about a time she hosted Snoop, Dr. Dre, and Xzibit when a concert brought them to her hometown of Denver, Colorado, where she lives on a ranch. “I had them out for breakfast. They drove past my house because it’s a little farmhouse. He said, ‘We thought the help lived there.’” recalled Grier with a laugh. “He came out, and me and my mom cooked breakfast and eggs and everything for 12 hungry men so they wouldn’t have to go looking for food at the concert venue. We take care of our peeps,” she said.

Fans of the rapper and actress are enjoying the sweet back-and-forth between the two.

“Every so often, I think about how Snoop Dogg was fan-girling over Pam Grier he was so real for fainting,” said one fan on X.

Meanwhile, on the same day of the interview, Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, held a grand opening for her new business venture: a strip club in Los Angeles called The Players Club.

We’d wager that Shante’s not too bothered by their mutual crush.