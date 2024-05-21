‘I Can Get Any Woman I Want’: Terry Crews Reveals He Waited Over 10 Years to Tell His Wife He Cheated at a Massage Parlor

Actor Terry Crews has shared with the world how he and his ride-or-die his wife, Rebecca King Crews, survived infidelity in their marriage.

He and the former Miss Gary, Indiana have been married since 1989, enduring the good and the bad times of Crews’ career, including his six-year stint in the NFL, his inability to find work or make enough money afterward, as well as his transition into acting.

Over the past few years, the “America’s Got Talent” host has shared stories about the one time that he was unfaithful to his wife despite her devotion to him.

Terry Crews reveals he told his wife of 34 years, Rebecca King-Crews, he cheated at a massage parlor. (Photo: @terrycrews/Instagram)

It all happened during Crews’ first film, “The 6th Day” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Rapaport in Vancouver as noted during his 2022 interview on “The Tim Ferriss Show.”

Crews, who once considered himself “more valuable” compared to women, revealed that he and his wife had split at the time and she suggested he seek therapy. The separation came after he revealed he received a “hand job” during a break in their sacred trust that he kept to himself for a decade.

“I confessed to an infidelity that happened 10 years earlier as a result of this addiction because I went to a massage parlor and got a hand job and I vowed I would never ever tell anybody. It was the beginning of my career.”

“I thought I’d never do something like that,” he said. “But I vowed I would never tell. I was like I’m taking this secret to the grave.”

Crews explained that his wife had kept pressing him about his infidelity, suspecting he had done “something” recently. The conversation escalated, lasting for a considerable time, until Terry felt worn down by his wife’s persistence.

“And again I was lying the whole time and she could feel that. You can feel when you’re significant other is not telling you the truth. It was just, there was something she didn’t know.”

In addition to being unfaithful to his wife, Crews also struggled with a porn addiction. In 2018, he and his wife appeared on Dr. Phil to address their marital issues, discussing their experiences of sexual assault within their talent agency, WME.

During this time, Crews seemed to acknowledge more than just a single incident at a massage parlor, admitting to engaging in prostitution and his incessant watching dirty movies.

The shock came when he revealed this information to his wife, expecting her to stay and work through the issue together. He claims she immediately, “felt it. And that was the D-day moment and she said, ‘I’m out. That’s it. You can’t come home.'”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor blamed Hollywood for his addiction and expressed frustration with the industry’s lack of concern for people’s personal matters, citing his belief that losing one’s family wouldn’t affect his career.

“And she was out, and you know what, Tim, what’s so crazy is that I was like, “Fine, bye. Leave. I’m Terry Crews. I can get any woman I want. In fact, I will.” And you know what, this is a normal thing in Hollywood,” he explained. “Divorce is pretty normal, and it’s not a big deal. In fact, my career won’t suffer, and nobody cares if I lose my family. Hollywood certainly doesn’t. And then I listened to myself talking like that.”

Despite offering various explanations and excuses, the “America’s Got Talent” host was taken aback when his wife ultimately decided to leave.

“And like I said, and I would pull out that card of excuses, and this, and I would say, ‘Well, I’m a man. And men we need to ⁠— I have a high sex drive,’ and this kind of stuff. And I’ll pull out that card. And then my wife declined it.”

Fans did not think the story rang true, chiming in with their thoughts.

“Wow Terry Crews cheated on his wife but she forgave him and they’ve moved on.”

“Terry Crews talked about how wonderful and gentle his wife was, how down for him she was…he still cheated. 20 years in, no less.”

One individual made reference to Katt Williams’ remarks during his January interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

They wrote, “When Katt Williams brought up the point of them all having funny faced light skin wives I thought back to when I went to my cousins church and Terry Crews and his wife were guest speakers and he spoke openly about his infidelity on the stage and his wife sat and smiled lol.”

During a different interview in 2023, the “White Chicks” star retold the story on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, providing more details.

“I cheated on my wife. I was that dude. Like, who officially stepped outside and I had never done that before. I kept that secret for years,” he said. “I put it all down and I told her what I did. I said, ‘I got this hand job in Vancouver back on the first movie I did.’”

Faced with the ultimatum of losing his wife or striving for personal growth, Crews opted for the latter. He committed to counseling and rehabilitation to overcome his challenges. It took nearly three years for Rebecca to rebuild her trust in him.

Eventually, the two healed and seemed to be doing better than ever as a family.

The couple shares five children: daughters Naomi, Azriel, Tera, and Wynfrey, and son Isiah, a happy bunch that he almost destroyed in a weak moment.