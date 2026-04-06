‘That’s Crazy OMG’: Terry Crews Admits the One Sign He Missed Before His Wife’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis — and Why It Still Haunts Him

Terry and Rebecca King-Crews’ journey of love started in the late 1980s after giving birth to their first daughter, who was just a few months old when the couple met. After two years of dating, they wed in 1989 and welcomed four more children together.

The couple, known for being loud and proud about their 36-year marriage and their past struggles, kept quiet on the wife’s silent battle with Parkinson’s disease over the last decade.

Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, open up about her battle with Parkinson’s disease over the last few years. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘Can’t Love Someone and Control Them’: Terry Crews Confesses Shocking Moment He Realized His Marriage to Wife Rebecca Was ‘Over’

That changed when the couple appeared on the “Today” show on April 6. Rebecca revealed she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 after years of experiencing symptoms and a misdiagnosis while seated alongside her husband on the “Today” show on April 6.

The symptoms started with “slight numbness in [her] left foot.” She told co-host Craig Melvin, “My trainer noticed that my arm did not swing when I walk. I was like, ‘OK.’ I woke up one morning, and my hand was shaking and I said, ‘Now, that’s a tremor, because my grandmother had tremors. So I went to the doctor and he told me, oh, you’re having anxiety, you’ll be fine.”

But Rebecca felt her symptoms were not reflective of anxiety. “No disrespect to him, but I asked for referrals, and I got them and it took three years to diagnose me,” she said.

Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca, opens up about her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis



🎥: @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/6QT6vvtnlD — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) April 6, 2026

Though her tremors made it more difficult to complete basic daily tasks like brushing her teeth or putting on makeup, Terry’s wife said she still pushed herself to complete a book, an album, and a clothing line. The medication she was prescribed produced side effects of nausea and insomnia.

Her difficulties led her “America’s Got Talent” host husband to spend days online doing research until he finally found a potential and hopeful answer online to help his wife with an FDA-approved noninvasive surgery called bilateral focused ultrasound.

During the procedure, a device sends ultrasound waves to specific parts of the brain, which results in a significant improvement in mobility issues like tremors and involuntary movement.

Since having the procedure on one side of her brain on March 4, Rebecca expressed, “I feel good. I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years.”

The 60-year-old is also driving, playing the piano, and is in acting classes.

Fans reacted to the story on The Shade Room writing, “Wow, it’s so important to advocate for yourself and keep asking until you receive an answer.”

Another person who felt strongly about King-Crews’ misdiagnosis said, “The Negligence from these doctors is baffling! Run tests, provide neurological screening, stop dismissing patients because it’ll be a lot of work.”

A third passionate person wrote, “These doctors need to start getting sued everything isn’t anxiety smh.” A fourth said, “That’s crazy omg !’ May Allah guide her and keep her here for her family inshaallah she’s so sweet.”

As a witness to the journey, Crews said, “This is the thing, I see this as the beginning of a cure and because to watch her go through what she’s going through over the last 10 to 12 years has been very, very hard.”

Reminiscing on the time she regained the ability to write her name, Crews got emotional and later called her a “superhero.”

He said, “and she did not want pity. That’s why she did not want to tell anybody before. But now, because of this procedure and because people don’t know about this, she said now’s the time to tell, so you can help someone else who can take advantage of the technology that’s out here right now.”

Though the procedure makes significant improvements in patients, it is not a cure or a replacement for medication. It is adjunct therapy.

“I’d been reading about this and researching it for ten years,” the “White Chicks” actor told People in a separate interview. “I told her, ‘Honey, I really think this will help you.’”

Rebecca Crews will have her next procedure for the left side of her brain in September and Terry is planning to be right by her side, as the couple has endured past scandals.

“It hurts,” says Terry. “It’s definitely been hard to watch her on those days when I see her so worn out by this. We’re going through this together.”

Terry and Rebecca dated for two years before getting married in 1989. Rebecca’s first daughter, Naomi Anna Burton, from a previous relationship, was just a few months old when the couple met. They went on to welcome four more children together: Azriél Patricia Crews, 35; Tera Zella Crews, 27; Wynfrey “Winnie” Crews, 23; and Isaiah Samuel Crews, 20.

During their 36-year marriage, the couple faced three miscarriages and a near split in 2010, when the “White Chicks” star admitted infidelity and a pornography addiction. A decade later, King-Crews revealed she underwent a double mastectomy after a stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis.