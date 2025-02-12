‘Can’t Love Someone and Control Them’: Terry Crews Confesses Shocking Moment He Realized His Marriage to Wife Rebecca Was ‘Over’

After 36 years of marriage, actor Terry Crews has opened up about a pivotal moment when his relationship with Rebecca King-Crews nearly ended, revealing that their two-decade milestone marked a breaking point rather than a celebration.

Their relationship journey has weathered significant storms, with both partners contemplating ending their marriage at different times. Now, at 56, Crews reflects on the challenging path that led them to where they are today.

“Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship,” Crews told People in an exclusive interview at Media Row in New Orleans.

“We decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make,” Crews added.

College sweethearts, the pair were together when he wasn’t making a lot of money and, at times, had to sell his art to make ends meet.

: Terry Crews Opens Up About How He and His Wife Overcame Struggles in Their 36-year Marriage (Photo: @terrycrews/Instagram)

Some of the backlash they have seen as a couple centers on Rebecca’s race and skin complexion. But that is not at the core of what almost broke them up or got them to where they are today as a married couple.

Thar revelation came amid a history of past struggles that nearly ended their marriage.

During the filming of his first movie, “The 6th Day,” in Vancouver, Crews visited a massage parlor where he engaged in inappropriate behavior. He kept this transgression hidden from Rebecca for over a decade, creating an underlying tension in their marriage. When he finally confessed his infidelity, Rebecca was profoundly hurt and decided to separate from him, insisting he seek therapy to address his behavior.

The wife’s insistence on honesty prompted the former NFL player to come clean and made him acknowledge his struggles with addiction to adult entertainment and its detrimental impact on their marriage. The couple worked towards rebuilding trust and strengthening their bond through therapy and open communication.

“A lot of things that I did wrong early in our marriage didn’t involve love. It involved control,” he admitted, adding that he’s since learned “you can’t love someone and control them at the same time.”

The couple’s journey to reconciliation wasn’t linear.

“It’s wild because there was a point when, when I wanted to quit, she didn’t want to, and then when she wanted to quit, I didn’t want to,” Crews explained. “And I was just glad we didn’t want to quit at the same time.”

Fans on social media applauded their desire to stay together.

Sometimes the best wisdom comes from rebuilding stronger bonds. — Pixel Traveler (@p1xelTraveler) February 11, 2025

Now, with five children – Naomi, 36, Azriél, 34, Tera, 26, Winnie, 22, and Isiah, 19 – the couple approaches their relationship with renewed understanding.

Crews emphasizes that maintaining a strong marriage requires consistent effort, “A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it’s work. It’s work. It’s really work. You have to get better at it, it’s a skill. There’s a lot of things I had to relearn.”

The “America’s Got Talent” host believes in demonstrating love through meaningful gestures.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Crews shared that he prefers personal touches over grand displays of affection.

“I truly believe in a homemade meal that I cook, that I do, I set the table,” he said. “It’s about the human touch. It’s about the effort.”

When asked what he wants in return, Crews responded simply, “Just her. I don’t need anything. Literally, if she’s there, that’s all I need — I’m serious.”

Through therapy, open communication, and a mutual commitment to growth, Terry and Rebecca Crews have transformed their marriage from a breaking point at year 20 to a testament of perseverance and renewal almost four decades later.

Their story demonstrates that even the most challenging relationships can be rebuilt with dedication and willingness to change.