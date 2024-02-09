Keith Lee Warns that Scammers are Targeting Restaurants in Indianapolis and Charging Up to $20K for Fake Food Tour Appearances

A visit from food critic Keith Lee can either catapult a restaurant to success or lead to its downfall.
In the past year, the former MMA fighter and his family have embarked on a culinary journey, exploring various cities and patronizing several Black-owned restaurants.
His reviews wield significant influence, with some establishments experiencing a surge in demand, while others face closure due to issues ranging from subpar service, mediocre cuisine or just unsavory practices. The potential impact of having Lee as a guest or anticipating his arrival has become a valuable asset for small restaurateurs.
Now, Lee has discovered that someone has been exploiting his name and leveraging the promise of his influence, charging businesses exorbitant fees — sometimes reaching five figures — for a visit to their establishment. He took to TikTok to alert the public, emphasizing that whoever this individual is, they are perpetrating a fraud.
“I would rather not make this video but it’s come to my attention people scamming on my behalf and I don’t want anybody falling victim to it,” he said in a 1:33 minute video.
He explained that it was leaked without his consent that he would be in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend. While it’s accurate that he will be in the city, he emphasized that he is not scheduling visits to restaurants for profit.
Lee said it was brought to his attention the “food influencers that live in Indianapolis are going around restaurants and charging these restaurants fees” and guaranteeing that his team he would come to their establishments to try their food and that as a result, there would be “a line out the door.”
According to Lee, he is coming to the city only for the star-studded game and added, “We might try some food while we’re there, but we’re not going there for food tour.”
“Besides that, no place that we go to do we charge small restaurants for anything,” he said. “We don’t charge for showing up. We don’t charge for reviews. We don’t charge if there’s a line out the door. We don’t charge even if you open three or four locations after we leave. At no point do I want any money from any small restaurant.”
He insisted, “I’m not charging those restaurants anything and if anybody has ever told you anything differently, they lying.”
“The numbers they supposedly charging is crazy $7000 to $20,000 allegedly,” he said about the influencers using his name.
Lee has been resolute in setting boundaries for his visits, asserting that neither he nor his team will charge for their presence, nor do they seek special treatment.
During an October 2023 visit to Kandi Burruss’ The Old Lady Gang, Lee attempted to order meals via DoorDash and phone due to the weekend rush. Denied the option to place a to-go order in person, Lee sent family members inside on his behalf to avoid preferential treatment.
KEITH LEE WALKED OUT OF OLD LADY GANG 😭😭😭✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/NMF3Kvsgeb— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 30, 2023
The host at the restaurant told them they would have to wait up to an hour and a half before being seated, as there were also no reservations. That’s when Lee went in and the game changed. He was then offered immediate seating, but he declined and informed staff he was no longer interested in dining.
The new video shows just how serious Lee is about his brand, his values, and his word. He also wanted to distance himself, so that he would not owe anyone anything.
“I’m making this to say if you are a restaurant owner and you see me while being Indianapolis, but don’t come to me and my family and say, ‘You took this money’ … I didn’t take no money. I’m not showing up no review. I didn’t promise anything. I’m going to play basketball. I don’t want no smoke.”