Keith Lee Warns that Scammers are Targeting Restaurants in Indianapolis and Charging Up to $20K for Fake Food Tour Appearances

A visit from food critic Keith Lee can either catapult a restaurant to success or lead to its downfall.

In the past year, the former MMA fighter and his family have embarked on a culinary journey, exploring various cities and patronizing several Black-owned restaurants.

Keith Lee. (Photo: Keith_lee125/Instagram)

His reviews wield significant influence, with some establishments experiencing a surge in demand, while others face closure due to issues ranging from subpar service, mediocre cuisine or just unsavory practices. The potential impact of having Lee as a guest or anticipating his arrival has become a valuable asset for small restaurateurs.

Now, Lee has discovered that someone has been exploiting his name and leveraging the promise of his influence, charging businesses exorbitant fees — sometimes reaching five figures — for a visit to their establishment. He took to TikTok to alert the public, emphasizing that whoever this individual is, they are perpetrating a fraud.

“I would rather not make this video but it’s come to my attention people scamming on my behalf and I don’t want anybody falling victim to it,” he said in a 1:33 minute video.